Niceville Farmers Market expands days of operation.

NICEVILLE — Organic mushroom farmer Joe Bohler from Valparaiso was upbeat at the Niceville Farmers Market Friday morning.

Business was ”up 100 percent“ he said, ”People are looking for a safer way to shop for their food.“

Market manager and Maryland Crab Cake vendor Mark Foehrkolb noted that the market, which never closed, was the only one presently open from Panama City to Pensacola, with the Grand Boulevard Farmers Market in Walton County reopening on Saturday after being closed for six weeks.

Diane Kolopanas, of 30A Farmers Market, LLC, expanded the Niceville Market’s days of operation to include Fridays and Sundays, with the same 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. hours as Saturday.

“It’s been a blessing for our farmers to be able to sell their products here (at markets), instead of having it go to waste.” she said.

The Grand Boulevard Farmers Market, at Grand Boulevard in Walton County, will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.