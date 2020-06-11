After closing their dining room and outdoor patio area, the restaurant offered a limited menu for delivery and to-go orders.

MIRAMAR BEACH — Marlin Grill, located in the Village of Baytowne Wharf, gifted over $6,000 to their employees, including bussers, servers and bartenders during the wake of COVID-19 through tips from delivery and take-out orders.

After closing their dining room and outdoor patio area, the restaurant offered a limited menu for delivery and to-go orders. The management staff worked to deliver these meals while maintaining new health and safety precautions. Over the course of the closure of traditional in-person dining, the management staff collected tips from the take-out orders that were then gifted among the regular tipped staff who had been working limited hours due to the pandemic.

“We appreciate all of our staff and know that this time has been hard for everyone,” said owner Tom Rice. “I value their hard work and dedication to reopen Marlin Grill while adapting to these new safety measures. We are a family and I couldn’t do this without them.”

The staff returned in May to reopen the restaurant when it was deemed safe by the governor’s office. Marlin Grill is now operating at 50 percent capacity inside their dining room and 100 percent outside on the patio where tables are placed six feet apart. Marlin Grill is open for normal business hours from 5-10 p.m., Monday-Sunday. Call (850) 351-1990 to make a reservation.