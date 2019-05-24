Albert Einstein once said, "Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better." With the summer months upon us, there is no better time to get out of the house and look deep into the great outdoors. To get you inspired for your next adventure, here are a few podcasts to listen to.

The Dirtbag Diaries

Outdoor writer Fitz Cahall and his team present stories about dreamers, athletes and wanderers. From climbing, skiing, hiking, biking and travel in general, each episode presents journeys in the outdoors to inspire other like-minded people. The show is produced by Patagonia. Recent episodes include: "The Shorts - Restless for Roots," "The Land And Water Conservation Fund" and "Solo She Rides."

Find it: https://dirtbagdiaries.com/

Wild Ideas Worth Living

Adventurer and business journalist Shelby Stranger empowers others to escape the mundane and to live their wildest ideas. Interviewing world-class explorers, health experts, athletes, performers and entrepreneurs about turning their wild ideas into reality, Stranger helps people follow their passions. The show is presented by REI. Recent episodes include: "The Power of Choice with Dr. Edith Eger," "The Stuff That Matters with Karen Rinaldi and David Romanelli" and "Making It as a Musician with G. Love."

Find it: https://wildideasworthliving.com/podcasts/

Outside/In

Host Sam Evans-Brown focuses on the natural world and how people use it on the Outside/In podcast. Evans-Brown’s narrative storytelling brings the outdoors to you no matter where you are. Episodes discuss everything from the unintended human costs of clean energy to the best hiking experiences. Recent episodes include: "Operation Confirmation Bias," "Ask Sam: Bidets the Day" and "Pants on Fire."

Find it: http://outsideinradio.org/

She Explores

Hosted by Gale Straub, each episode discusses women who have been inspired by their time spent outdoors. Interviewing women from all walks of life who love the outdoors, Straub covers themes such as solo hiking and camping; entrepreneurship; aging; diversity, equity and inclusion; conservation; motherhood; chronic illness; and feminism. Recent episodes include: "Teaching by Example," "The Curvy Kili Crew" and "Mothers & Daughters, Outdoors."

Find it: https://she-explores.com/podcast/