The Bay Area Choral Society and the Camp Gordon Johnston Museum are presenting a Veterans’ Day Concert taking you on “A Sentimental Journey through song.” They will be performing music from the 40’s era and WWII. The concert showcases familiar songs; Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, The White Cliffs of Dover, You’d Be So Nice to Come Home To, A Salute to the Armed Forces, The Battle Hymn of the Republic and many more. Our Country’s veterans will be requested to stand and be recognized. Take a nostalgic journey with our choir and soloists as they perform songs of hope, love and patriotism.

The Bay Area Choral Society is supported by the Ilse Newell fund for Performing Arts. Since its inception the chorus has performed a broad selection of classical and contemporary choral concerts. Dana Langford will conduct this performance and Janis Ramos will be accompanying our choir on the Piano.

In the month of November, the Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum will commemorate National Native American Month with a special exhibit on the service by Native Americans in World War II, including the groups known as Code Talkers, who used their indigenous language as code to communicate orders, positions and other vital information while avoiding enemy interception. The exhibit will feature screening of the films Flag of Our Fathers, and Wind Talkers.

Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum is raising funds to build a building to house the museum’s three vehicles: the Jeep, the Lieferwagen and, of course, our Amphibious DUKW. Currently these vehicles are housed off site and brought to the museum for special events. All three are operable, and must be housed separately from the collection of artifacts. This building will serve as a maintenance center as well as a place to shelter the vehicles from weather.

This Concert will be a celebration of our Nation’s Veterans and will be performed on Veteran’s Day, Sunday, Nov. 10 beginning at 4 p.m. ET in Carrabelle Christian Center, located at 142 River Road in Carrabelle, Fl. Admission is $5. A portion of the proceeds from this concert will benefit the Camp Gordon Johnston Museum located across from Carrabelle Beach. Fl, directly across the street from the very grounds where the practice beach assault landings occurred in preparation for the D-Day invasion. There is no charge for admission to the museum, but donations are gladly accepted. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. ET. For more information, call (850) 697-8575 or contact museum@campgordonjohnston.com.

