Cher will appear March 22 at the Pensacola Bay Center.

LOS ANGELES – Cher has extended her "Here We Go Again Tour," announcing additional dates in 2020 including Pensacola.

On the North American run alone Cher has already sold 540,000 tickets.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC will continue as the special guest for the North American outing. Produced by Live Nation, the newly announced dates kick off March 6 in El Paso and will visit cities including Memphis, Miami, Kansas City before wrapping in Sacramento.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 8.

Prices are $76 and up; additional fees may apply.

Get tickets at the Pensacola Bay Center box office or Ticketmaster.com.

In addition, Cher will perform Nov. 25 on the season finale of ABC’s hit show, "Dancing With The Stars."

Cher also has just released a new fragrance, Eau de Couture ,which she has been working on for the last four years. It is available exclusively on ScentBeauty.com.

"I made it for people who love perfume, want to smell good who feel that it’s part of who they are, " Cher said.

"The Here We Go Again Tour" began September 2018 in conjunction with the release of her Warner Bros. "Dancing Queen" album which landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Charts.

Cher recently performed in Europe for the first time in 15 years and received many standing ovations nightly and several five star reviews. The Oscar, Grammy, Emmy, Golden Globe, Billboard Icon Award recipient and Kennedy Center Honoree shows no signs of slowing down.