Experience Anna of the North’s 2019 cooler than cool indie pop album "Dream Girl."

Album title: "Dream Girl"

Artist: Anna of the North

Release date: 2019

Favorite track: "Time to Get Over It"

Have you ever found yourself in a rut with music?

Some of your favorite songs aren’t settling right and nothing sounds quite like the soundtrack to your life at a time when you desperately need one. You’re worried you might never enjoy music again.

That’s where my mind was when I found Anna of the North’s "Dream Girl." It saved me – probably why she’s wearing wings on the cover. The Norwegian singer-songwriter is obviously an angel, and this album is as heavenly as a holiday commercial.

I haven’t yet had the chance to snag this album on vinyl, but I’ve been dying to feature it. I don’t think I could love Anna of the North any more than I already do. Whether she’s cooing like in a 1950s doo-wop song, laying down an urban beat with airy synthesizers or spitting off some easygoing pop verses, I’m fully entranced.

THE MUSIC

The title track, "Dream Girl," was completely unexpected. I anticipated something urban with synthesizers and airy vocals like in her hit song "Lovers," but was instead greeted with the type of sappy, awkwardly cool pop song I’d hear in the outtakes of the movie "Grease" or on Valentine’s Day in a drugstore.

Weirdly enough, I dig it. Anna Lotterud’s (at times) babyish vocals are well suited for this vintage rom-com tune.

In my dream world

I'm still your dream girl

No if, buts, or maybes

I'm still your baby

– "Dream Girl"

The album shifted into something moodier and far more along the lines of an up-and-coming indie artist in "Leaning on Myself." The broody song lingers somewhere between empowerment and depression, which is a surprisingly fine line. I get it.

Anna channels Ellie Goulding in "Time to Get Over It," a track that meshes the first two songs on the album with the same chanting as the opener and mid-tempo electronica chorus as the second track. This is the anthem you need to get over whatever it is you need to get over.

I normally run in the opposite direction of songs that "sha la-la-la," but I made an exception for "My Love." The song is so sweet it’s giving me cavities. But honestly, I needed some lighthearted l-o-v-e amid some of the more emotionally poignant tracks on this album. I don’t know how she managed to give 1950s music a modern twist, but she did, and it’s seriously cool.

'Round and 'round, upside down

Wherever you go, you got my love

Left or right, side to side

Wherever you go, you got my love

–"My Love"

"Lonely Life" is chill and to the point. It’s a lonely life; it’s your only life, sings Lotterud. It’s unconventional, but I like this semi-cheerful song for the holidays.

Also, her one-minute interlude is unnecessarily cool.

"Thank Me Later" has a punchy rhythm with laid-back vocals. Again, it’s really chill.

I plan to resurface this whole album when V-day rolls around. This album has songs for the meet-cute, the breakup and the makeup.

I think the lyrics of "Used to Be," "Reasons" and "What We Do" will hit my generation hard. I love the way "What We Do" adds musical layers as it goes. It has a neat rhythm without compromising the dreamy nature of the record.

"Playing Games" is the most climactic.

The title of "When R U Coming Home," not only looks like a text message, but the song also sounds like one – you know, the message you typed out but never sent. The album is full of this type of crooning.

DESIGN

Anna wearing wings while sitting on a crushed sports car is what dreams are made of.