Local author John Gibson will have a book-signing for his latest novel, "Soul Sprints," at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Amavida Coffee and Tea in St. Andrews. Here are his responses to our questionnaire:

Name: John Gibson

Homebase: Vernon

Genre: Fiction – Southern drama

Most notable published work: “Soul Sprints.”

Describe your writing style in 15 words or less.

Narrative; for fiction writers, it affords ample opportunity to illustrate and create characters using words.

When did you know you wanted to write?

Third grade. I wrote a short story about a witch, and one of my teachers predicted that I would one day become a writer. I’ve always enjoyed creating characters and stories.

Which writers do you admire?

Stephen King, Pat Conroy, Fannie Flagg, John Grisham, Nicholas Sparks and John Steinbeck are all definitely on the short list.

Where do you get your inspiration?

Mostly from current events. As I daily ingest the same lurid and depressing headlines as the rest of the world, I often find myself asking, “well, what if …” and then realizing, “hey, there might be a story in that.” Sometimes those ideas border on the “conspiracy theorist” side, but many times that’s where — at least what I consider — my best ideas have come from.

What is your favorite theme or style of writing?

I’ve always enjoyed stories with a great deal of conflict that brings out characters and shows them for who they truly are. I also enjoy — when I’m reading a book — having unforeseen plot twists jump off the page and smack me right between the eyes, and so I try to create those moments for my own readers.

How do you deal with writer's block?

If I have a lot going on (personally, professionally, etc.) and the story just isn’t flowing, I’ll take a break. Otherwise, if I’m in a good place spiritually and emotionally and am passionate about what I’m writing, I’ll push through. Writer’s block is something you genuinely have to address on a moment-by-moment basis.

What advice do you have for aspiring writers?

Be passionate. Write about what moves you, excites you, and makes you want to not put a book down. Otherwise, how can you expect your readers to appreciate — much less be passionate about — what you’ve written? And don’t let rejection, apathy from others, etc., push you away from writing your passion.

What are you working on now?

A fictional work about George Washington, and a possible sequel to “Soul Sprints.” Stay tuned!

Where can people find your work?

Both of my major books can be found on Amazon under the following titles: “Painkiller” and “Soul Sprints”

What are your social media addresses?

I can be found on Facebook under the page title “John W. Gibson”