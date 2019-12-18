Topsail Talks

Topsail Hill Preserve State Park presents “Bears” by FWC on Dec. 20 and “Mosquitoes” by South Walton Mosquito Control Jan. 17.

ADSO Window Gallery Display

In January, the Window Gallery of the Arts & Design Society at 17 First Street in Fort Walton Beach is highlighting the work of Wally Ratcliffe, a resident of Fort Walton Beach and aspiring artist. Her works include acrylic and watercolor paintings as well as mixed media and collage pieces.

While the window art is available for viewing 24/7, office and gallery hours are 12-4 p.m., Tuesday-Friday, and the gallery, which is free to the public, is open also from 1-4 p.m., Saturday.

ADSO’S New Cookbook

“ADSO Much Flavor,” the Arts and Design Society’s new cookbook, is now available at the Arts and Design Center’s office in time for holiday gifting. Cost of the cookbook, which includes not only the artists’ favorite recipes, but also artwork from each of the recipe contributors, is $15, available either in hard copy or digitally on a flash drive. Recipes cover all categories, from appetizers to desserts, and the illustrations form a private gallery, making it a special gift or keepsake. ADSO’s Art Center is located at 17 First Street, SE, Fort Walton Beach. For more information, call 850-244-1271 during office hours, Tuesday-Friday, 12-4 p.m., or visit the Website at http://www.artsdesignsociety.org.

Wine Tasting

On Saturday, Jan. 25, from 3-5 p.m. a Wine Tasting will be held at The Twisted Grape, 1193 B Eglin Parkway in Shalimar. This annual event offers wine, food by The Twisted Grape, live entertainment, and drawings for chances to win tickets to upcoming events. Reservations can be made online at www.okaloosaarts.org, email amybaty1@gmail.com or call 499-8335. Tickets are one for $30 or two for $50. All proceeds will benefit the Okaloosa Arts Alliance.

Sinfonia Gulf Coast Season

The second installment of the Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections Series will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at Village Baptist Church and features 2017 Bronze Medalist of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and two icons of Russian orchestral music, Dmitri Shostakovich and Sergei Rachmaninoff. Tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person. Purchase tickets at sinfoniagulfcoast.org.

May 16: The main season will come to a cinematic finale at the Emerald Coast Convention Center with “Jurassic Park in Concert.” Experience it projected in HD with Sinfonia Gulf Coast performing John Williams’ iconic score live to picture.

May 24: The season comes to an official close with Sinfonia Goes Pops!, presented al fresco on the amphitheater lawn at Alys Beach at 7:30 p.m. This patriotic, family-friendly concert is free and open to the public and concludes with a festive firework display.

Christ the King Concert Series

Enjoy an afternoon of chamber music featuring some of the best musicians in Northwest Florida during David Ott and Friends at 3 p.m. Feb. 2 at Christ the King, 480 North County Highway 393 in Santa Rosa Beach. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

• Feb. 16, Beethoven's 4th Symphony: This is a work of boundless energy and excitement with surges and restless underpinnings that mark the demanding piece

RECURRING EVENTS

Shard & Chardonnay

Enjoy a complimentary glass of Chardonnay while you create a ShardWorx masterpiece at 4:30 p.m. every Friday at The Shard Shop, 34940 Emerald Coast Parkway #114 in Destin and at 4:30 and 6 p.m. Fridays in Grayton Beach at 26 Logan Lane. You are welcome to bring your own beverage of choice.

Family Fun Fest

Join in the free fun Friday nights for Family Fun Fest from 6-10 p.m. at Seascape Towne Centre, located near Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach. Event features live music performances, food and drink specials and kid-friendly activities, including face painting and a live magic show.

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market

The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb, and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams. Market is held on Wednesdays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

30A Farmers’ Market

Walk through the park like setting with shade trees, a fountain, cobblestone walkways and visit friendly farmers and bakers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Seascape Resort Towne Centre in Miramar Beach.