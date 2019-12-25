The Twi-Light II Motel continues its annual tradition of hosting a free, public display of elaborate holiday lights.

Every year, without fail, the Johnsons turn their Twi-Light II Motel into a Christmas spectacular.

The trees, walkways, lawn, buildings — every surface in sight, really — are completely decked out in lights, inflatables and decorations of all kinds. Everywhere you look, you can see the spirit of Christmas.

You can also see it on the faces of all who visit, said the Johnsons, which is the main reason they spend months setting up displays and invest in new decorations year after year.

“We do it for the people, and the enjoyment of the kids,” said Joe Johnson, co-owner of the motel with wife Nelda.

The owners’ daughter, Tammy, has helped her parents decorate ever since they started the tradition 39 years ago.

“The adults like it just as much as the kids do,” she said. “We've had people coming here for years, who used to come here as kids, and now they bring their kids to see it. They make it kind of an annual tradition.”

The Johnsons open their Christmas display for free all season long — this year from Thanksgiving through Jan. 1. Visitors can walk or drive through, or even ride the train Tammy’s husband made, which is really a golf cart with five carts and a caboose.

New inflatables this year are a dinosaur; a police car with an elf, a new Santa; an animal family with mice, bears and other critters all wearing pajamas; and more dog inflatables to add to their already large collection. The decorations are all arranged by theme, and thousands of lights glisten from every direction.

“We try to change it up every year so people always have something new to see,” Tammy Johnson said.

Kids get a chance to see Santa Claus, too. He visits from 6 to 9 p.m. daily through Dec. 23, before he heads back to the North Pole.

Thousands of people come from near and far to see the Twi-Light II Motel at Christmastime, the Johnsons said.

“It’s been a good year. We’ve had a lot of people come already,” Tammy Johnson said. “We wish everybody a merry Christmas.”

“Yes,” Nelda Johnson added, “We wish everyone a very merry Christmas.”