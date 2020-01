Join assistant conductor of Sinfonia Gulf Coast Aaron King Vaughn at 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Destin Library for a pre-concert discussion about the upcoming Feb. 1 Classical Collusions (with Russia) concert. The highlighted concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at Village Baptist Church in Destin.

The pre-concert discussion is a free event and no registration is required to attend. Contact the Destin Library at 837-8572 or Sinfonia Gulf Coast at 460-8800 for more information.