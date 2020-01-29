Author Marilyn Turk writes from her passion for history and lighthouses.

PANAMA CITY — Considering her fascination with lighthouses and her Christian beliefs, it’s only natural that author Marilyn Turk would want to be a guiding light for other writers.

“I pray a lot,” she said of her writing process. “I don’t think I’m that creative, and I need some inspiration.”

Turk, a Niceville resident, addressed an audience at the Bay County Public Library on Monday. She will host a writers’ conference in March at Blue Lake Christian Retreat in Andalusia, Alabama; visit the website at BlueLakeCWR.com for details.

She said she hopes to encourage other writers, as she was encouraged when she started out.

“There has to be a lesson learned,” she said of her stories. “Even if it’s just a belief in people.”

Turk is the author of the Coastal Lights Legacy series, which includes four Civil War-era historical novels set around Florida lighthouses, as well as two historical suspense stories set in World War II America — “The Gilded Curse” and “Shadowed by a Spy.” Her historical romantic novella, “The Wrong Survivor,” is part of the Great Lakes Lighthouse Brides Romance Collection.

“I’ve just finished reading ’The Gilded Curse,’ and it was a really fun read, especially with all the cold weather we’ve been having,” said Sarah Burris, Community Relations and Marketing coordinator for the Northwest Regional Library System, who hosted Turk’s recent presentation. “The mystery had me hooked throughout, and it’s set in a time period (the 1940s) that I am always interested in learning about.”

Besides her novels and novellas, Turk writes for Focus on the Family’s Clubhouse Jr. magazine, The Upper Room, Guideposts Magazine, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Coastal Christian Family magazine and Lighthouse Digest.

A native of Louisiana, Turk came to Florida when she retired from a career in food service sales based in Atlanta. She’s a graduate of LSU’s School of Journalism.

“I wasn’t planning on writing a book,” she said. “It wasn’t like a lifetime dream.”

Always a fan of lighthouses, Turk was hooked when she saw her first one in person — the Pensacola lighthouse. She and her husband, Chuck, have visited many lighthouses throughout the country. In 2015, they traveled to Michigan, where they saw more than 40 lighthouses and stayed in one that had been converted to a bed-and-breakfast.

But they took their lighthouse interest a step further when they served as voluntary caretakers for two summers at the Little River Lighthouse off the coast of Cutler, Maine.

“It’s a totally different world than any I’ve ever lived in,” she said. “The first summer we stayed at the island, we ran fans one day and the next had to turn on space heaters. But the beauty and almost uncivilized landscape is wonderfully refreshing.”

She decided to combine her love of lighthouses and history, setting a tale during the Civil War along the coast of Florida.

“I thought, ’What if?’ That’s what kicks off my imagination,” Turk said. “What if I lived in Florida during the Civil War? Pretty soon, a story evolved in my mind.”

The result was “Rebel Light,” the first in her series, which takes place between Apalachicola and Pensacola.

“Everything happened along the coast or on the water,” she said of Florida’s involvement in the war. “We didn’t have very many roads back then, and (the interior of the state) wasn’t well populated.”

All the research required for her books has made Turk refer to herself as a “literary archaeologist.” She does extensive research to get the settings, lifestyles and other details of the time accurate, then places characters in the setting and sees what problems they run into.

“There’s still stories to be discovered. There’s still stories to be dug up,” she said.