LOCAL MUSIC

FRIDAY

Ken McGuire: pianist, 6 p.m., no cover, The Side By Side restaurant, 2410 University Blvd. 561-5500. www.thesidebysiderestaurant.com.

KGL, When Particles Collide: 10 p.m., Alcove International Tavern, 730 22nd Ave. www.alcovetavern.com

Spank: 10 p.m., Rhythm and Brews, 2308 Fourth St. www.rhythmnbrews.com.

SATURDAY

Ken McGuire: pianist, 6 p.m., no cover, The Side By Side restaurant, 2410 University Blvd. 561-5500. www.thesidebysiderestaurant.com.

When Particles Collide: 8-10 p.m., Druid City Brewing Company, 607 14th St., Parkview Plaza.

Carson Carlisle, 10 p.m., Rhythm and Brews.

SUNDAY

New Orleans jazz brunch: Brunch at 11 a.m., with music by the Voodoo Saints beginning at noon, 301 Bistro, Bar, and Beer Garden, 301 Greensboro Ave. 764-1395. www.301bistro.com.

Ken McGuire: Pianist playing beginning at 12:30 p.m., brunch served beginning at 11, The Side By Side Restaurant.

Acoustic open mic: 6 p.m., no cover, 21 and older, Druid City Brewing Co., 607 14th St. www.druidcitybrewing.com

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY

Art Night: 5-8 p.m., free and family-friendly monthly event at the Kentuck Art Center, 503 Main Ave., Northport. Featured for February 2020 Art Night will be exhibit openings for “Elayne’s Idiosyncracy” by Elayne Goodman, and “Vision With One Eye” by Kunkle. In the Courtyard of Wonders, there’ll be pop-up shops, studio artists, and live music by MHC and The Biscuit Cannons. www.kentuck.org.

“Urinetown": Satirical musical, performed by the Actor’s Charitable Theatre, ACT Studio Theatre, 2205 Ninth St., Northport. Performances will be 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday, Monday and Feb. 14 and 17; with 2 p.m. matinees Saturday, Sunday and Feb. 15-16. Tickets $20 general, $18 for students and seniors. www.theactonline.com.

FRIDAY

Community Arts Conversation: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center, 620 Greensboro Ave. Opening of an annual exhibit in honor of Black History Month, running through Feb. 28. Features community groups from the area at expo-style tables.

HART Night: 5-8 p.m., Lorrie Lane Studio, 2420 Sixth St, New artwork by Lorrie Lane, Liz Lane, Kathryn Gage, Frank McGuigan and Steve Davis. HARTS by Lorrie Lane. Pop-up breaking Bread shop, and a free make-your-own Valentine table. Part of Tuscaloosa's First Friday celebration.

Sydney Gruber’s exhibit “Mirrors of You”: Opening reception 6-9 p.m., Harrison Galleries, 2315 University Blvd. Works by the Kentuck studio artist will be on display through February. www.sydneygruber.com.

Pink Box Burlesque performance “50 Ways to Tease Your Lover”: 8 p.m., Drish House, 2300 17th St. Doors at 7, tickets $15 in advance, $16.50 at the door; 21 and up. Show will include live jazz, dance, comedy, and a fire performance outdoors. www.pinkboxburlesque.com.

SATURDAY

The Great Tuscaloosa Chili Cookoff: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Bryant Conference Center, 240 Paul Bryant Drive, with more than 30 varieties of chili to be tasted and judged. Also featuring live entertainment, kids’ activities, and more, as a benefit for the Exchange Club’s service projects. 750-0719. www.tuscexchange.wordpress.com.

Third Annual Tuscaloosa Heritage Festival: 3-6 p.m., McDonald Hughes Community Center, 3101 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., hosted by West Alabama Multicultural Alliance.

Miss Druid City Pride Pageant, 9 p.m.-midnight, $10, doors at 8, Icon Tuscaloosa, 516 Greensboro Ave.

SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY

“Titanic” (1944): Flashback Cinema series, Hollywood 16, 4250 Old Greensboro Road. Flashback Cinema films play at 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays. Matinee prices $10 general, $9 seniors and children; evening shows $12 general, $9 seniors and children. Upcoming Flashback films include “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” (2004) Feb. 16 and 19; “The Godfather” (1972) Feb. 23 and 26; “North by Northwest” (1959), March 1 and 4; “Goodfellas” (1990), March 8 and 11. www.flashbackcinema.net/schedule.

MONDAY

“Ophelia” (2018): 7:30 p.m., free, Bama Theatre, presented by UA Hudson Strode Program Shakespeare movie series. Adaptation of Lisa Klein’s novel re-imagining Shakespeare’s play from the point of view of Hamlet’s doomed girlfriend, starring Daisy Ridley as Ophelia, Naomi Watts as Gertrude, Clive Owen as Claudius, Tom Felton as Laertes, and George MacKay as Hamlet. www.bamatheatre.org.

TUESDAY

“Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” (2019): PG-13, winner of six best-documentary and related awards, a meditation on some of the storyteller’s lifelong themes, 7:30 p.m., Bama Theatre, as part of the 2019 Bama Art House winter film series. Morrison, writer of “Beloved,” “Song of Solomon” and “The Bluest Eye,” among others, became the first African-American woman to win the Nobel Prize for literature. Timothy Greenfield-Sanders’ film includes footage with Morrison, along with interviews including Oprah Winfrey, Angela Davis, Walter Mosley, Fran Lebowitz, Muhammad Ali and others. Box office at 6:30, doors at 6:45. Tickets $8 general, $7 for seniors and students, $6 for Arts Council members. Discount punch-card tickets, for $60, will be on sale, good for any 10 Bama Art House screenings. www.bamatheatre.org/bamaarthouse.

MONDAY-FEB. 16

“Mr. Universe”: $10, Allen Bales Theatre, Rowand-Johnson Hall, UA campus. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Monday-Feb. 15, with a 2 p.m. matinee Feb. 16. Drag queens, a bloodied-up stranger and a wild night in New Orleans appear in this dark comedy that asks questions about truth and lies, perspective and perception, and the titular character’s motivations. www.theatre.ua.edu.

REGIONAL MUSIC

THURSDAY

The Wailers, Ashley Sankey: 8 p.m., $26, Saturn Birmingham, 200 41st St. S., Birmingham. www.saturnbirmingham.com.

Chad Wesley, Mother Cetacea, Greenleaf Hustle: 9 p.m., $8, The Nick, 2514 10th Ave. S., Birmingham. www.thenickrocks.com..

FRIDAY

Raquel Lily, Tragic City: 10 p.m., $10, The Nick.

SATURDAY

The Wildflowers (Tom Petty tribute): 8 p.m., $15, WorkPlay Theatre, 500 23rd St. S., Birmingham. www.workplay.com.

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives: 8 p.m., $29 and up, Lyric Theatre, 1800 Third Ave. N., Birmingham. www.lyricbham.com.

Amanda Shires, L.A. Edwards: 9 p.m., $20, Saturn.

DJ Longway, DJ 808E: 10 p.m., $10, Zydeco Birmingham, 2001 15th Ave. S. Birmingham. www.zydecobirmingham.com.

False Jasmine, Alabama Heat, Alexa Fontaine, Dujour: 10 p.m., $8, The Nick.

MONDAY

Mat Kearney: 8 p.m., $34.50 and up, Lyric Theatre.

Boogie Bombers: 8 p.m., $6, The Nick.

WEDNESDAY

Flor, Winnetka Bowling League, Wanderwild: 7 p.m., $15, Saturn.

The Beach Boys: 8 p.m., $49 and up, Alabama Theatre, 1817 Third Ave. N., Birmingham. www.alabamatheatre.com.

Barishi, Hexxus, Ether Coven, Outlier: 9 p.m., $10, The Nick.

REGIONAL EVENTS

Adult Game Night: 7 p.m.-1 a.m., $10, 21 and up, Iron City Bham, 513 22nd St. S., Birmingham, featuing pinball, foosball, arcade, cup-pong tournament. www.ironcitybham.com

SATURDAY

“C.S. Lewis’ ‘The Screwtape Letters’ ”: 4 p.m., based on the novel of religious satire in which Hell’s senior tempter, Screwtape, mentors his nephew in methods of tempting humans. Tickets $59 and up, BJCC Concert Hall, Birmingham. www.bjcc.org.

UPCOMING EVENTS

FEB. 14: Valentine’s Day showing of “Casablanca” (1942), Alabama Theatre, Birmingham. Singalong with the Mighty Wurlitzer at 7 p.m., with specialty Valentine’s Day cocktails offered. Tickets $9 through Ticketmaster. www.alabamatheatre.com.

FEB. 14-23: “Inherit the Wind,” Theatre Tuscaloosa production, Bean-Brown Theatre, Shelton State Community College. www.theatretusc.com.

FEB. 17: “Rent” touring company, presented by Broadway in Birmingham, 7;30 p.m., BJCC Concert Hall, Birmingham. www.bjcc.org.

FEB. 18: The Chieftains, Jemison Concert Hall, Alys Stephens Center, Birmingham. Tickets $55 and up. www.alysstephens.org.

FEB. 21: Sturgill Simpson, 7:30 p.m., BJCC Arena, Birmingham. www.bjcc.org.

FEB. 24: Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra “Celebrating Forty Years” concert, featuring original music director Ransom Wilson as flute soloist. www.tsoonline.org.

MARCH 4-8: “A Festival of One Acts,” Theatre Tuscaloosa. www.theatretusc.com.

APRIL 17: Brantley Gilbert, Chase Rice, 7:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets $39.75, $59.75 and $69.75, through Ticketmaster or at the Amp box office.

APRIL 24: Avett Brothers, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets $35, $55, $65 and $75 plus fees, through Ticketmaster or the Amp box office.

MAY 13: The Lumineers, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. General admission pit $89, with reserved seats at $89, $79 and $59, plus fees and service charges, through Ticketmaster or at the Amp box office.

MAY 20: Old Dominion, Dustin Lynch, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets and on-sale dates TBA.

JUNE 27: ZZ Top, 8 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets -- $29.50, $39.50, $49.50, $59.50 and $89.50 -- on sale through the Amphitheater box office, and www.Ticketmaster.com.

JUNE 28: Tedeschi Trucks Band, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Gabe Dixon, 6:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, $35 and $20, plus fees and service charges, at the Amp box office, or through Ticketmaster.com.

JULY 31: Chris Young, Scott McCreery, Payton Smith, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets and on-sale time TBA.

SEPT. 17: Tim McGraw, Midland, Ingrid Andress, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Ticket prices and on-sale time TBA.