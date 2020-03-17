To list your event, email pgriffin@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks prior to event.

Silent Disco Party

Dance to your own beat during your spring break vacation with a silent disco experience at 7 p.m. every Monday through April 6 in front of the Main Stage at HarborWalk Village. Featuring DJ Chubby & DJ/VJ Doc Roc with headphones provided, this is a family event. On-site parking is $10.

Women in Wine Dinner

To celebrate Women’s History Month, Beach Walk Café will host a Women in Wine Dinner at 6 p.m. March 18, featuring the wineries’ female vintners. Guests will enjoy a glass of sparkling wine to start the evening then move to a five-course dinner. To see the full menu, visit www.beachwalkcafe.com. Reservations are required at 650-7100.

DIY Kids with Art Bus

Enjoy a free art experience during vacation with the Uniquelyclever mobile Art Bus, The Imagination Machine, at 4 p.m. March 18 and April 1. On-site parking is $10.

Alys Beach Spring Reels

Bring blankets and low back chairs to enjoy the film "Finding Dory" under the stars at 7:30 p.m. March 18 at the Alys Beach Amphitheatre. Henry’s Pizza Truck will be available for food and beverage. Free and open to the public.

• March 25: The Lorax

• April 1: Moana

• April 8: Alice in Wonderland

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy a free concert under the stars with The Shakedown at 7 p.m. March 18 in the Events Plaza at Baytowne Wharf.:

March 25: Forrest Williams Band

April 1: Emerald Coast Blues Brothers

April 8: TBA

April 15: Tusk

April 22: TBA

April 29: Satisfaction

May 6: The Good Lookings

May 13: Casey Kearney

May 20: The Blenders

May 27: Chris Alvarado

Alys Beach Spring Concerts

Bring a blanket or chair to the Alys Beach Amphitheater and enjoy the night with Lucky Strike Retros from 6-8 p.m. March 19. Food and beverage available for purchase at Henry’s Pizza Truck.

• March 26: The Scratchtones

• April 2: Luke Langford Band

Thoroughly Modern Millie

Stage Crafters presents “Thoroughly Modern Millie” March 20-22 at the Fort Walton Beach Civic Auditorium, 109 Miracle Strip Parkway in Fort Walton Beach. Fridays and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 and only available online at www.StageCraftersFWB.com

or in the lobby before the show (students pay $15 at the door only).

Art in the Park

Welcome to the 15th annual Art in the Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 22 at WaterColor Cerulean Park and Town Center. The open-air art festival lets visitors and locals spend the day exploring a wide spectrum of art, enjoying live music, socializing over a fun beverage and bite to eat, or just relaxing in the park.

Princesses & Pirates

Come dressed in your fairytale best to meet your favorite princesses and pirates at 4 p..m. March 25 and April 8 at HarborWalk Village. Enjoy free crafts, a pirate band and activities throughout the Village. On-site parking is $10.

LIVE@The REP

My One And Only, Kassie and Benjamin, meld old-school country, singer-songwriter, and alternative folk-rock into a sound that can only be described as “Southern-Soul and Curious-Grit” at 7:30 p.m. March 26 at The REP. Tickets: $30 and $24 for REP Members.

Sofia Talvik: A rare artist with a voice comparable to giants like Joni Mitchell performs at 7:30 p.m. April 5 at The REP. Tickets: $30 and $24 for REP Members.

“The Year Is …” Show

The Arts and Design Society is hosting its “The Year Is …” Show, featuring art, in any medium, that will depict a world or personal event from a certain year or date through March 27.

Sand & Starlight Supper Club

Join the Seaside School Foundation for the Second Annual Sand & Starlight Supper Club from 5:30 to 10 p.m. March 27 at Bud & Alley’s Restaurant. The evening begins with cocktail hour in the sand, followed by a multi-course meal and special musical entertainment curated by the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County. The musical experience and ambiance will be like no other, featuring the charming and unpredictable Amy LaVere, and American country music legend, Wynonna Judd.

CVHN Party

Children’s Volunteer Health Network is hosting their first event in Okaloosa County, “Totally Awesome 80s Prom,” at 7 p.m. March 27 at Shoreline Church in Destin. Tickets for the adult-themed party include beer, wine and tasty desserts from local eateries and contests like best dressed and best dance moves. A Quinn Erwin Pop-Up band will close out the night with all the best tunes from the 80s. Tickets are $50/person or $75/couple and available through Eventbrite.

Cocktails & Canvases

Grab your apron, invite your friends and join The Gathering Spot in WaterColor for a fun night of painting and sipping from 7-9 p.m. March 27. Hone your artistic skills with an instructor-led class and your very own masterpiece on canvas. Open to the public. Cost $65 per person includes art instruction and supplies, one complimentary welcome champagne and one additional alcoholic beverage, plus light fare. Reservations required at 534-5028.

Emerald Ball

The Sacred Heart Foundation’s Second Annual Emerald Ball is March 28 at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa. The black-tie gala, presented by Howard Group, will benefit the expansion of the cardiac and spine programs at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Emerald Coast. Guests are encouraged to wear shades of emerald for the elegant event. The evening will begin with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. followed by dinner, dancing and entertainment by Mr. Big and the Rhythm Sisters, a wine and bourbon pull and a photo booth. Individual tickets are available for $150 and include reserved seating, dinner and two drink tickets. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.sacredheartemeraldball.com.

Dine & Wine

Help kick off the 14th annual Chi Chi Miguel Throwdown Weekend with a wine dinner at 7:30 p.m. April 2 at Bijoux Restaurant in Miramar Beach. Featured will be the wines of Amizetta. Event benefits Sinfonia Gulf Coast. Tickets are $225 at http://www.chichimiguel.com/wine-dine.

Lincoln/Trump Annual Gala

The Okaloosa County Republican Party Lincoln/Trump Annual Gala will be held at 6 p.m. April 3 at The Henderson in Destin. Dr. Alveda King will be the keynote speaker. Dr. King is the director of Alveda King Ministries, executive director of Civil Rights for the Unborn, and niece of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. There will also be a live and silent auction. Tickets are $150 and are available for purchase at okaloosagop.com. For further information, call 850-897-2592

International Ocean Film Tour

The Watersound Origins community will host the Fourth Annual International Ocean Film Tour at Village Commons from 7-10 p.m. April 3-4. This outdoor event will feature 6-7 films with the same films shown each night. Food, beer and wine will also be available for purchase from 2 Birds Coffee + Cafe. Coolers will not be permitted. Attendees are invited to bring low back chairs or blankets. Tickets are $15/advance and $25/day of event at https://www.watersound.com/community-event/OceanFilm-On-Tour/29. Tickets are limited and non -refundable. Event is rain or shine.

Savor the Sound

After a decade of success with the Savor the Season wine and food pairing fundraiser, Taylor Haugen Foundation’s new goal is to host a family festive outdoor concert that provides entertainment and honors Taylor's legacy as they work to protect youth athletes from abdominal injuries. The inaugural concert is 2-6 p.m. April 4 at the Northwest Florida State College’s outdoor amphitheater at 100 E. College Blvd., Niceville. The foundation is bringing home several homegrown, well known musicians for this first event, headlining with an Allman Brothers tribute band, A Brothers Revival, featuring The Allman Brothers Band’s former bassist, David Goldflies. Other artists in the lineup include Parker Willingham, Reed Waddle and Fais Do-Do Zydeco Band. There will also be local food trucks, local breweries and a raffle.

Arts & Draft

Celebrate the arrival of spring with live music, seasonal draft samplings, and unique art crafted by local artisans from 6-9 p.m. April 10 at HarborWalk Village. Token and draft packages available soon at EventLiveUS.com. On-site parking is $10

Visit the Easter Bunny

Hop to the harbor from 2-4 p.m. April 12 for free kid’s crafts, a golden egg hunt, and visits with the Easter Bunny on the Main Stage at Harborwalk Village. Snaps Photo Booth will provide each family with one free 4 x 6 print. On-site parking is $10.

Sinfonia Gulf Coast Season

The Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections Series presents “Jurassic Park in Concert” at the Emerald Coast Convention Center at 7:30 p.m. May 16. Experience it projected in HD with Sinfonia Gulf Coast performing John Williams’ iconic score live to picture. Tickets range from $29.50 to $45 per person at sinfoniagulfcoast.org.

May 24: The season comes to an official close with Sinfonia Goes Pops!, presented al fresco on the amphitheater lawn at Alys Beach at 7:30 p.m. This patriotic, family-friendly concert is free and open to the public and concludes with a festive firework display.

Sunday Cinema: Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up on the Events Plaza Lawn at Baytowne Wharf for “Moana” at 7:15 p.m. March 22.

March 29: Toy Story 4

April 5: Ralph Breaks the Internet

May 17: Monsters University

May 31: Frozen 2

Broadway Shows at MKAC

The Mattie Kelly Arts Center presents The Choir of Man March 26 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $37 at https://mattiekellyartscenter.org/. It’s a party. It’s a concert. It’s a pint-filled good time set in a real working pub that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography.

The SpongeBob Musical: May 8 at 7 p.m. Tickets $49. Broadway’s best creative minds re-imagine and bring to life the beloved Nickelodeon series with humor, heart and pure theatricality in “a party for the eyes and ears.” (Daily Beast).

Vettes at the Village

Vroom, vroom Vettes at the Village returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 28 to the Village of Baytowne Wharf. Area corvette clubs bring "America's Sports Car" to the Events Plaza. Event is free.

Good Friday Sunset Concert

Bring blankets and low-back chairs for the Good Friday Concert featuring the Gulf Coast Gospel Choir from 6-8 p.m. April 10 at the Alys Beach Amphitheatre. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Wizard of Oz

Enjoy a special performance of the Wizard of Oz by the Ballet Conservatory and Destin School of Music and Dance from 5:30-7 p.m. April 26 at HarborWalk Village. On-site parking is $10.

RECURRING EVENTS

Shard & Chardonnay

Enjoy a complimentary glass of Chardonnay while you create a ShardWorx masterpiece at 4:30 p.m. every Friday at The Shard Shop, 34940 Emerald Coast Parkway #114 in Destin and at 4:30 and 6 p.m. Fridays in Grayton Beach at 26 Logan Lane. You are welcome to bring your own beverage of choice.

Family Fun Fest

Join in the free fun Friday nights for Family Fun Fest from 6-10 p.m. at Seascape Towne Centre, located near Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach. Event features live music performances, food and drink specials and kid-friendly activities, including face painting and a live magic show.

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market

The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb, and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams. Market is held on Wednesdays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

30A Farmers’ Market

Walk through the park like setting with shade trees, a fountain, cobblestone walkways and visit friendly farmers and bakers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Seascape Resort Towne Centre in Miramar Beach.