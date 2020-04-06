Editor’s note: As the city of Tuscaloosa has ordered all establishments selling food and drink to close in attempts to slow the spread of coronavirus, and as other businesses and venues have followed suit, the usual run of local shows, concerts and other public gatherings will not be published, as they’re all either canceled or in the process of being rescheduled.

Instead, we’ll publish online performances or events, and concerts and other events slated for farther out, in hopes that by the time they roll around, the threat will be lessened, and restrictions loosened.

If readers should know of any virtual concerts or other non-crowd-gathering entertainment underway, please share to mark.cobb@tuscaloosanews.com, so we can help spread the word.

UPCOMING

APRIL 17: Brantley Gilbert, Chase Rice, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater is in the process of being rescheduled.

APRIL 24: Avett Brothers at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater has been rescheduled for Aug. 28.

MAY 13: The Lumineers, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. General admission pit $89, with reserved seats at $89, $79 and $59, plus fees and service charges, through Ticketmaster.

MAY 20: Old Dominion, Dustin Lynch, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, for $29.50, $59.50, $89.50, and $99.50 plus fees, through Ticketmaster.

JUNE 12-13: Fiddle Fest and Southeastern Fiddle Championship, Shelton State Community College Martin Campus. A two-day event featuring vendors, arts, crafts, and food. The festival will feature performances from Henri’s Notions, Iron Horse Bluegrass and the Grascals. Free admission.

JUNE 27: ZZ Top, 8 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets for $29.50, $39.50, $49.50, $59.50 and $89.50 through www.ticketmaster.com.

JUNE 28: Tedeschi Trucks Band, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Gabe Dixon, 6:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, $35 and $20, plus fees and service charges, through Ticketmaster.

JULY 31: Chris Young, Scott McCreery, Payton Smith, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets and on-sale time TBA.

AUG. 28: The Avett Brothers, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets bought for the original April date will be honored for the rescheduled show. Others may be available through Ticketmaster. Until the coronavirus curve flattens, sales are not being made at the Amphitheater box office.

SEPT. 17: Tim McGraw, Midland, Ingrid Andress, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Ticket prices and on-sale time TBA.

OCT. 1: Maren Morris, James Arthur, Caitlyn Smith, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets are $29.75, $49.75 and $59.75 through Ticketmaster.

OCT. 15: Riley Green, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets are $20 to $30 through Ticketmaster.com.