Marketing effort becomes education project on the Forgotten Coast

APALACHICOLA — During this COVID-19 tourism downtime, the Franklin County Tourist Development Council has turned part of its marketing plan into an online education experience for students in Franklin County — and beyond.

The TDC is partnering with the Franklin County School District to provide educational videos about the area’s museums and local history. The videos will be used as an educational tool in the county’s online curriculum.

“We initially came up with the idea of the museum series to promote the rich history of Franklin County to our visitors,” said John Solomon, TDC executive director, in a news release. “Now with all of our children participating in online learning, we reached out to the Franklin County School System and the Apalachicola Bay Charter School and offered these videos for them to use in the curriculum.”

Hosted by Trinity Hardy, the video series include educational films about history museums including the Carrabelle History Museum, Crooked River Lighthouse Museum, and the Orman House, the Raney House and John Gorrie Museums in Apalachicola.

An educational film about the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve in Eastpoint is included. Additional videos featuring the St. George Island Lighthouse and Camp Gordon Johnston will be added to the series this month.

All of the museum videos are available to view online at floridasforgottencoast.com