Tickets on sale for Panama City Beach festival

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brad Paisley and Luke Bryan lead this year’s lineup for Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam on Sept. 4-6 at Frank Brown Park.

Headliners were announced Tuesday by Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady and COO Mark Sheldon — recently elected mayor of Panama City Beach.

"All plans are moving forward for what we feel will be our biggest festival ever," Lovelady stated. "Our Jammers are some of the most dedicated music lovers on the planet, and we can’t wait to get them all down here for some fun in the sun."

Tickets for the eighth annual country music festival went on sale at 8 a.m. Tuesday, and in the first two hours, sales tripled what was sold in that same time period last year.

"People have been messaging me they are so excited," Lovelady said.

This year, organizers are offering a discounted first responder medical personnel general admission ticket, $109 for all three days, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is a big decrease for us," Lovelady admitted. "We sell to all 50 states and 14 countries. Discounted tickets could mean half a million dollars in losses."

But he said the cost is worth that for those who put their lives on the line every day and are now fighting the international health crisis.

"We needed to offer this ticket," he said.

Organizers also are taking health precautions amid the pandemic.

"Everyone who comes through the gate will have their temperature checked every day," Lovelady said. "We’re tripling hand-sanitizing stations, and a special cleaning crew will come in every night and wipe down everything."

Last year’s Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, which Billboard Magazine named one of "The 10 Best Country Music Festivals," brought more than 20,000 fans a day to Frank Brown Park.

With summer tours canceled, Lovelady explained, this year’s Labor Day weekend promises to be an even bigger weekend for outdoor concerts.

Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline the first night of the festival on Friday, followed by three-time Grammy Award winner Paisley on Saturday and Bryan on Sunday — the festival’s busiest night.

"Lynyrd Skynyrd is actually on the farewell tour and will retire after this tour. Right now, we’re the only date in Florida — a big opportunity," Lovelady said. "Brad doesn’t tour a lot. He’s more strategic about what he’s done. We tried the last two years to get him."

Headliners are scheduled more than a year in advance.

Lynyrd Skynyrd, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006, is currently in their third year of the Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour. The band’s line-up includes original member Rossington, Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark "Sparky" Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington and Carol Chase.

"We’ve said we want to play every venue and market we've ever visited around the world and even some we haven’t, so we get to see all of Skynyrd Nation," stated Lynyrd Skynyrd lead singer Johnny Van Zant in a press release. "We didn’t get to play Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam in 2016 because of a hurricane, so we are excited to return to the festival with our farewell tour."

Paisley and Lynyrd Skynyrd were part of Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam’s 2016 lineup, which was canceled because of Hurricane Hermine. This will be a return to Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam for Bryan, who played in 2017 and has remained a favorite among "Jammers." In 2019, Bryan was named as the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for "Crash My Party" and wrapped the last 10 years as the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck.

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam’s full lineup, including 30 musical acts, will be announced at 8 a.m. May 14 via Facebook Live at Facebook.com/GulfCoastJam/.

Producers also announced Tuesday that nobody won this year’s ProducerJam game with more than 2,000 entries, so the contest has been reopened for the next two weeks at Facebook.com/GulfCoastJam/. The winner will receive four side stage passes, backstage tour for four, dinner for four at Firefly, and a three-night stay with a preferred lodging partner.

Tickets for the three-day event are on sale at www.GulfCoastJam.com. Prices will increase May 14.

Lovelady, who has managed artists for 30 years, has been in the country music business for two of those decades. The move to country was easy, he said, "because it’s my heart."

He helped put together the award-winning Little Big Town, which also headlined with Bryan at the 2017 festival.

Before creating Gulf Coast Jam, Lovelady and Sheldon helped produced BamaJam, "a mixed format," in Enterprise, Alabama. He also is executive producer of SandJam, the adult-alternative rock music festival. The third annual SandJam, initially scheduled for April 24-26, was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.