Memphis band was rained out of last year’s Druid City Music Festival

When Don Staley says he hopes Friday’s Tuscaloosa Virtual Music Experience Part II, featuring Memphis-based soul-blues band Southern Avenue, is the final episode, it’s hopeful thinking.

As with other theatrical and musical performers and groups, Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports cooked up the mini-concerts for free public online entertainment during COVID-19-driven crowd restrictions.

The first Tuscaloosa Virtual Music Experience, held April 24, was a hit, drawing more than 28.4 thousand visits over several hours, registered not just locally, but from Colorado to South Carolina.

But the creators of last summer’s inaugural two-day Druid City Music Festival, and hosts of recently canceled spring events such as the Druid City Arts Festival, long for days when shows can again take place in open air, or in clubs where more than 10 can gather.

“Let’s hope it’s the last one we do,” said Staley, president and CEO of TTS, “so we want to knock it out of the park.”

Southern Avenue was among the groups bumped from the Druid City Music Festival last August when the Saturday Government Plaza portion of the event had to be shut down, temporarily, because of stormy weather. The band’s leader Ori Naftaly, guitarist, composer and producer, remembered Staley and company from the weekend.

“Turns out knowing these agents can be a good thing,” Staley said.

Naftaly, on receiving Staley’s pitch, said essentially “Tell me how you’ll work it out.” A busy weekend of texts and emails wrapped up details. The band will play at Hotel Indigo, for a less-than-10 audience including Tuscaloosa City Council member Sonya McKinstry; West Alabama Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Jim Page; emcee Chelsea Barton; Tina Jones from Hotel Indigo; and Staley. After introductory remarks at 7, Southern Avenue will play a roughly 40-minute set. Following another short talk break, the band will return for its second set.

“I hated that we couldn’t have Southern Avenue on (at the Druid City Music Festival), so now, maybe we can do it virtually,” Staley said. Sirius XM channel Jam On introduced him to the band.

“I loved their vibe, then I saw a video. They had such a great groove. Then I found they were at Bonnaroo, and I was hooked,” he said.

“I just really feel like if Tuscaloosa would have heard them live, they would have become fans.”

In a written release, the band’s percussionist vocalist and founding member Tikyra Jackson said “After over a month of sheltering-in-place back in Memphis, we couldn't be more excited to return for a safe and quick road-trip to Tuscaloosa!

“We were unable to play last summer at the Druid City Music Festival due to the weather, so to be able to come back to town and perform virtually to help the local community ... it's the next best thing.”

Naftaly, who grew up in Israel, moved to Memphis in 2013 to compete in the International Blues Challenge. There he met singer Tierinii Jackson, who’d grown up singing in church, and for cover bands and theater. Tierinii introduced him to her percussionist sister Tikyra.

The band’s 2017 self-titled Stax debut disc hit No. 6 on Billboard’s blues album chart, and No. 1 on the iTunes blues chart. It won a Blues Music Award for best emerging artist album.

Last May, Southern Avenue released “Keep On,” which went to No. 5 on Billboard, and was nominated for a best contemporary blues album Grammy.

For more on Southern Avenue, see www.southernavenuemusic.com.

During Friday’s event, there’ll be a donation jar available, with all proceeds going to Tuscaloosa’s Small Business Relief Fund. See www.thecfwa.org/for-donors/online-donations for more.

Tuscaloosa Virtual Music Experience Part II partners include Bryant Bank, the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, Hotel Indigo, and EatMyBeats. The show will be available on TTS’s Visit Tuscaloosa Facebook page.