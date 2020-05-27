New health, safety measures in effect.

PANAMA CITY BEACH — After being closed for two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, WonderWorks Panama City Beach has announced plans to reopen on Friday, May 29.

“We look forward to opening our doors and having our guests come back in to have some fun,” said Michael Walsingham, general manager.

The decision followed a survey asking online followers when they would feel comfortable visiting once the venue reopened. Results showed: Summer 41%, ASAP 17%, Next Year 16%, Fall 14%, Indefinitely 7%, according to a news release.

The survey also asked people what would make them feel more comfortable about visiting. The information gathered from that survey was used, along with CDC guidelines, to put new safety measures into place for guests, the release said.

COVID-19 safety protocols will include reduced capacity and hours, enhanced cleaning efforts, social distancing measures, hand sanitizer stations, employee health screenings and employee personal protective equipment (PPE). The attraction also has a few of its interactive exhibits closed for the time being, including the ropes course and the rock wall. Guests are encouraged to review all safety rules prior to their visit.

“Families want to get out and have some fun again, and we are happy to help them do it,” Walsingham said.

Located at 9910 Front Beach Road, the interactive indoor amusement park offers more than 100 hands-on STEM-focused activities for all ages. It opens daily at 11 a.m. For more information, visit the website WonderWorksOnline.com/panama-city-beach.