The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild and Downtown Art Gallery 630 have been closed to the public since mid-March, when the state’s stay-at-home order took effect.

Things are beginning to open up slowly in Terrebonne, and we plan to follow the suggestions from our parish government. If our volunteer hostesses are willing, we hope to reopen our doors beginning June 2.

At the moment, the gallery is almost empty of paintings because of the Spring Art Show that was held in March. We still have paintings remaining from out-of-town participants in the show, and they will be contacted to come pick up their artwork. Our members are being asked to bring their paintings as soon as possible.

Gallery hours at 630 Belanger St. will remain the same: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Our telephone number is 851-2198. If you plan a visit, please call first to be sure our hostesses are there. We will have sanitizers available as you walk in the door.

Summer Art Camp: Summer Art Camp has been canceled. We decided it was not worth the risk to the students and instructor. We look forward to 2021 Art Camp.

Club officers: Before the shutdown, new officers were nominated for 2020-21. Our last meeting was held on Zoom, with members taking part in the meeting on computers, phones and tablets.

Officers elected are president, Jenny Cobb; first vice president, Kathy Rhodes; second vice president, Margaret Chouest; recording secretary, Amanda Gautreaux; treasurer, Karen Kelly; corresponding secretary, Debra Kleinsmith; historian, Azalea Rivet; gallery director, Aleta Leckelt; and parliamentarian, Michelle Eroche. Members at large are Anita Portier and Carolyn France.

Outstanding Member of the Year: Kathy Rhodes has been voted Outstanding Member of the Year for all of the hard work she has done to help keep the gallery and guild running as first vice president. She is also our tech support and newsletter chairman. Congratulations to Kathy Rhodes and thanks from the membership.

Art After Dark: This annual event is scheduled for Sept.12. Hopefully everything will be back to normal and we can still have this community project. More information will be available soon. If you are an artist interested in participating, please send an e-mail to info@tfag.org or to kelly2ag@redfishnetworks.com. We can only have this event if our local artists are willing to take part. Hope to hear from you soon.