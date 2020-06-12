ARIES (March 21-April 19): Get things done quickly to earn some kudos. People might mistake your enthusiasm for a love of your assignment. You could be in a hurry to make imaginative ideas a reality, so you may rush through routine tasks.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Once you are out of any rut you may be in, you might stubbornly refuse to rely on the tried and true. You might prefer to experiment with the latest apps and technology once you are accustomed to being one of the trendsetters.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): It could seem easy to follow your dreams. There is probably no stopping you once you’ve decided on a course of action. Things may fall into place and opportunities should appear that can prove you have made the right decision.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): If you think that someone is not supporting your goals, consider taking the time for a frank and honest talk. The people who are good for you and have your welfare in mind should grow closer while detractors disappear.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You are ready, willing and able to conquer the world. A fresh assignment could tweak your interest and engage your passions. Gather your resources and intelligence so you can begin to execute your most important plans.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Transparency and fairness are the two most important items you can bring to any discussion or negotiation. If you are going to take a bigger risk, it’s only fair that you receive a larger share of profits.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Try switching gears and approaching things from a different angle. You might inspire others to try something new. You could appreciate someone’s uplifting agenda and idealism without becoming part of it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Loved ones might stumble upon original ideas using virtual searches, but you are more likely to make useful discoveries right in your own back yard. You can be resourceful and upcycle old ideas into something new.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Advertise your expertise to gain recognition. Your best qualities may be highlighted when you and a partner put up a united front and stand by each other’s side. Become a power couple and light up a room.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A new spot on a team might play to your strengths. Once you have a broad concept developed, you may ignore the fine points. Position yourself to be able to see how the benefits can offset the drawbacks.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Meditation may bring enlightenment. You may begin to understand why a formerly high-flying relationship took a nosedive. Gain altitude and strength by being ready to assist your partner with a key ambition.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Competition gives you an opportunity to appreciate your best allies and staunchest supporters. Meetups may be stimulating, but you could be challenged to keep up when the rules change unexpectedly.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Your stress or adrenaline levels may have been too high recently, so take some time to unwind during the next four to five weeks. Focus on worldly success, financial security and your career in August, when your perceptiveness in these areas is at a peak. Be sure anyone close to you is rock-solid about commitment, because you may be more fanciful and romantic-minded than usual. Take advantage of any attractive opportunities that arrive in early November, when you could be wiser and luckier than usual. New contacts can be helpful in December. You may be somewhat trusting in early March and less discriminating about your companions. Your outlook on a relationship and what you think most important to your happiness may change by late March, when whatever you put into motion has a high likelihood of success.