ARIES (March 21-April 19): You can rise to any occasion and put out almost any fire. Misunderstandings could create friction within a key relationship, but your thoughtful intervention can douse the flames before things get out of hand.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): When you are free of preconceived notions, you can easily embrace something new. Adopting a fresh perspective may mean that you must implement some changes in a relationship, which will be for the best.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Try not to spend spare cash on frivolous things. Even when your friends recommend something, it might not make sense for you. Spend quality time with a special someone or a loyal partner and let friends do their own thing.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Streamline some of the everyday routines so that you have more time for relaxation and fun. This is not a great day to make financial decisions or take business risks, but hanging out for some R and R could fill the bill.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You can tackle just about anything if you focus your attention on it. However, it might be easy to get distracted by passing fancies this weekend. It may be easier to show someone than to tell them.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A message could put you on cloud nine but puzzle you at the same time. Someone’s off-the-wall ideas might surprise you. You might learn to accept them once you receive a more detailed explanation.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Sometimes it’s only make-believe. You could be swept up in an idea, fantasy or plan that will not amount to much if you try to put it into action. You might be tempted to mistake passion for love and silence for romance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Throw someone a lifeline. When a friend needs a hand, you can be a valuable resource. You may be able to resolve conflicting viewpoints since you can be detached and will not take the subject matter personally.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You may need some quiet time at home surrounded by loved ones in order to get your act together. Much can be accomplished when you are enthused about a plan and can add up your dollars so they make sense.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You may be more attractive to others than you think. Don’t be surprised if you become the center of attention. Your passion for the best that life can offer can be put to good use in original and creative ways.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Engineer a practical economic strategy by joining forces with an experienced partner. You might be more focused on saving the environment while a loved one might be more concerned with achieving financial security.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Maintain perfect harmony in your household by spending some much-needed quality time with loved ones. Discuss business and financial projects but try to steer clear of emotionally charged issues and disputes this weekend.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You might act without forethought during the coming two weeks and either offend someone or rush through something important. Wait to make crucial decisions until August, when it’s likely that your enhanced business sense will give you a boost up the ladder of success. This is a good time to make smart financial decisions or to put key business plans into motion. It’s also a good time to gather inspiration or take a vacation that will live up to your romantic dreams. The path of true love may not run smoothly in November, so you may at least consider parting ways. Take advantage of lucky breaks and helpful advice in the first half of January but lay low during the second half, when someone might disapprove, responsibilities could be burdensome, and bills could pile up.