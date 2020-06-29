ARIES (March 21-April 19): Mix-ups and misunderstandings could scramble up your plans. Living up to your promises could be more difficult than usual because someone may have a different interpretation of what you agreed to do.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Sidestep stubborn people and emotional situations. This is not the best time to try to reason with someone or make a presentation because it’s quite possible that your words will be misinterpreted or misunderstood.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You could easily throw too many coins in the wishing well. Rather than waste your money on things that are intangible, concentrate on keeping your possessions in good shape. Get organized and see what needs your attention.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Those who play both sides against the middle might end up with little. It’s possible that your trustworthiness will be questioned through no fault of your own. Don’t let hurt feelings get in the way of communications.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Go slowly when you are on uncertain footing. All the drive and ambition in the world will not help you overcome the inertia that arrives when there is a lack of trust and confidence. Take your time making key decisions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You have a head for business but may still be tempted to spend your money to satisfy emotional needs. Create a viable strategy that you can use later when conditions are less turbulent. Avoid making major purchases.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be yourself and learn to say "no." Avoid being put on the spot by people who want to place all the responsibility for a problem on your shoulders. This is not the time to take on something outside your wheelhouse.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You might be at your best if given the time to think things through without interruption. Insights developed from deep thinking and good advice can help you overcome obstacles and solve problems.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Flattery can create a pleasant background noise, but facts may be harder to hear. Someone may tell you what you want to hear, but it may not be what you need to know. Wait to make crucial joint decisions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There may be a misconception or mistake that slows you down. Loved ones could be extra sensitive to imagined slights. Hold off on making any major changes or minor adjustments until conditions are less emotionally charged.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Wheeling and dealing might be right up your alley. You can barter and trade to get a bargain or capitalize on your social contacts to earn a few more dollars. A loved one might not fully focus on the facts.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Molehills do not need to be turned into mountains. Even when you and a significant other have differences, you can honor and respect each other’s perspectives. Focus on being smart about your business connections.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: For the next two to three weeks you might relish competitions, because you take pride in being a leader and getting things done quickly. You are more down to earth and street savvy in August, when you have the knowledge to get the advantage in business negotiations. Situations can shift dramatically in September, when a misunderstanding or change of heart can lead you to break off a relationship or change allegiances. In October you may dream of bigger and better things or gather inspiration and creative ideas from friends. Emotional turmoil or unpredictable situations can be challenging in December. By January, you may be showered with rewards for a job well done and could find your life greatly improved by a providential stroke of good luck.