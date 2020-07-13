Competition for adults, children takes challenge to the streets

PANAMA CITY — Skateboarding may be frowned upon in some areas of the city where "No Skateboards" signs hold sway, but at the Center for the Arts it’s receiving top honors this weekend.

The Panama City Center for the Arts will open the annual "Royal Flipping Skateboard" Deck Design Challenge exhibition at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 17. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the awards ceremony will be held virtually at 6 p.m. on the Center’s Facebook page.

"The Skateboard Deck Design Challenge is one of our favorite exhibits due to the amount of creativity our community puts into designing their boards," said Jayson Kretzer, executive director of Bay Arts Alliance. "We can’t wait to see what everyone comes up with."

The challenge is a competition for adults and children to design their own skateboard decks on actual skateboards. The entrants can use any medium to decorate the boards. In the past, skateboards have been painted, drawn on, wood-burned, carved, and even collaged with photographs.

The competition was open to Bay County residents of all ages, with completed decks due by July 11. Six winners will be named — first, second and third place for both the adult and children’s categories.

Kretzer said increased COVID-19 cases in the county thwarted his plans for an outdoor awards ceremony that was to include skateboarders performing on a temporary course and a punk band playing on the steps of the Center.

The exhibition will be in the upstairs Main Gallery this year, and may even be accompanied by a mini-exhibition on the history of skateboard art.

"We love exhibitions like this one, where both the parents and the children can enter the show. We’ve had a lot of families planning to design boards together, which we really enjoy hearing about," said Dixie Clough, marketing director for Bay Arts Alliance. "We hope this exhibition continues to grow and get bigger, with more people and families trying their hand at skateboard designs each year."

The exhibit will remain on display until Aug. 29. The three ground floor gallery exhibitions will be on display until Aug. 1.

The Center for the Arts, 19 E. Fourth St. in Panama City, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is free. For more information, visit PCCenterForTheArts.com.

Because of COVID-19, all visitors to the Center for the Arts are asked to wear masks inside the building to protect the staff and other visitors. Total building capacity will be limited to 50 visitors, and groups will be restricted to ten people.

Last year’s deck art competition was a boost to local artists. It brought attention to many young creatives who hadn’t otherwise been featured in local galleries.

"It definitely brought people in this building that normally don’t come around," Kretzer said in reviewing the popularity of the show in August 2019. "I was able to meet many artists in the community for the first time thanks to this event. Many even told me they are already thinking about their designs for next year."