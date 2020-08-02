"Stories of heartbreak and redemption never go out of style. By submitting to prominent film festivals around the country, we want our film to reach anyone who’s at a crossroads in their life. It is a tale of a soul in limbo, something we can all relate to at one point or another. We hope the story will connect with you as strongly as it has with us."

SANTA ROSA BEACH – The short-film "Revelation, Alabama," written and co-produced by Walton County resident Dale Foster, will premiere at the upcoming Oxford Film Festival on Aug. 7-14.

According to Foster, "This is a short film that was a long time in the making." He first wrote the script as a stage play 20 years ago. He calls the film "Southern-fried spirituality with a new-age twist."

Foster teamed up with award-winning director Glenn Payne.

"Stories of heartbreak and redemption never go out of style," Payne says. "By submitting to prominent film festivals around the country, we want our film to reach anyone who’s at a crossroads in their life. It is a tale of a soul in limbo, something we can all relate to at one point or another. We hope the story will connect with you as strongly as it has with us."

The film has been selected for nine film festivals to date.

"It’s incredible to be selected to any film festival. The competition is fierce out there. But to be honored by so many, it is truly spectacular and a tribute to the excellent work of our cast and crew," Foster said in the release.

"We were fortunate that Bob Dylan’s music company granted us the rights to use the original 1965 version of his, ’It’s Alright Ma (I’m Only Bleeding),’ " he said. "Legend has it that Dylan would not let Peter Fonda use this version of the song in the classic movie ’Easy Rider.’ This is a bit of a coup for us to be granted use of the song in ’Revelation, Alabama.’ "

The film has other local connections. All original music was composed and performed at nearby Soap and Song Studio by Fritz Froeschner, a popular Santa Rosa Beach musician.

The Oxford Film Festival is one of the top festivals in the Southeast and named a Top 50 Film Festival Worth The Entry Fee by MovieMaker magazine.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic, this year's festival will be a virtual format – available to watch online and through supported devices. Visit www.oxfordfilmfest.com for details on the festival. Visit www.cierragroup.org for more information about Revelation, Alabama.

