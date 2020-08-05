ARIES (March 21-April 19): You may be sensitive to criticism. There is no reason to harbor resentment if someone doesn’t appreciate all your fine qualities. By tomorrow there will be less stress and fewer disapproving faces.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Finding suitable social activities could become an uphill battle. People may not be willing to discuss their ideas freely because they fear criticism. Uphold high standards to win approval in group settings.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Find imaginative ways to entertain yourself while remaining within your budget. Follow the standard formulas for good etiquette so that your manners are above reproach and you can glide through tricky social situations.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Practice social distancing both physically and mentally. This is not a good time to join a new group or flaunt your opinions in public places, as disagreements are likely to be unproductive. Focus on developing creative ideas.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Workplace politics or power struggles could get under your skin. A hostile atmosphere may be difficult to handle, but once you calm down, you can create a viable game plan. Be glad that loved ones at home are supportive.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Some of your friends could be a guarded about sharing their feelings or less than enthusiastic about new ideas. An outing might be postponed due to unexplained circumstances. Focus on being agreeable on the job.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Your natural desire to enjoy social encounters may be thwarted. Accept that the timing may not be right for fun and concentrate on doing your job to the best of your ability. A project may benefit from creative imaging.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make your fantasies count for something by creating and prioritizing goals. Focus on worthwhile ideals and accomplishment. Ignore the static of daily life and don’t buy into anything without doing your own homework.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Someone who seems friendly may have an ulterior motive; time will tell. Be cautious with your personal information. You might discover something you’ve been looking for if you spend some time getting organized.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It might be wise to avoid crowds, gatherings and social media now. You’re likely to encounter people whose interests are diametrically opposed to yours. Focus on enriching your future by working relentlessly at improvement.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Test your principles and ideas by speaking your mind. If your logic is sound, a partner or loved one will come to the same conclusion. Avoid becoming embroiled in office politics or a workplace dispute.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Energetically tackle plans and make things happen. You can best help those in need by showing you have confidence in their ability to stand on their own two feet. Teach people what to do rather than doing things for them.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Relying on logic can make your life happier during the next three to four weeks, as you will feel more comfortable with your choices. Activities with friends and social networking may brighten your September. Remain skeptical of offers and opportunities in October, when you might only see what you want to see and could be taken in. Your business acumen is enhanced in December, so get your financial ducks in a row while the timing is right. Some of your dreams may come true in January, when relationships take on an added romantic luster and a vacation could be more glamorous and exciting than anticipated.