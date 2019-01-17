These are the best events of 2019 up and down the state of Florida. Choose a few, decide on a place to stay, grab a friend and gas up your vehicle.

Everyone has at least one goal for 2019. Even those who don't believe in resolutions, who never bought into the concept of manifestation or care to set goals, have goals. Disagree? There’s someone out there who is determined to finish the next season of their favorite show on Netflix. That’s a goal.



Goals don’t have to be serious or hard. They can be light and fun like “be more adventurous” or more specifically, “attend at least one can't-miss Florida event before the end of 2019.”



Put aside a hundred bucks for an AirBnB, pack a bag, fill your tank and hit the road. But first, mark up the list below.



Want to dive deeper into what your home state is all about? Check out Florida Time, a weekly Florida history column.



NORTH FLORIDA

Daytona 500, Daytona Beach, Feb. 17: If you’re like Ricky Bobby and like to go fast, this event, which sells out every year, is for you. For more info, click here.



St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival, Mar. 8 through 10: From whiskey tasting and Celtic cuisine to live music and a parade, the St. Augustine Celtic Fest boasts that it’s “the oldest St. Patrick parade in the world.” For more info, click here.



Bike week, Daytona Beach, Mar. 8 through 17: While you’re here, don’t forget to save a night for Main Street Daytona Beach where you’ll be able to park your bike and see what everyone’s riding. For more info, click here.

Welcome to Rockville, Jacksonville, May 3 through 5: Your 90s and 2000’s rock nostalgia just came to life with headliners like Korn, Rob Zombie and Tool. For more info, click here.

Jacksonville Jazz Festival, May 23 through 26: One of the largest jazz festivals in the country has been going strong since the 1980s. For more info, click here.

CENTRAL FLORIDA

Fellsmere Frog Leg Festival, Jan. 17 through 20: Frog leg and gator tail dinners for the win. And don’t forget to get someone in your life a one-of-a-kind gift from this festival. For more info, click here.

Epcot International Food & Wine Festival, Orlando, Date TBA: It will be hard to choose a favorite... Hawaiian drinks one hour, waffles in Belgium the next. For more info, click here.



8th Annual Florida Key Lime Festival, Merritt Island, Jan. 19: A reviewer raved about a 20-foot pie and a wheat key lime-flavored beer. For more info, click here.



30th Annual Zora Neale Hurston Festival of the Arts and Humanities, Eatonville, Jan. 26 through Feb. 3: Expect multi-generational public talks, museum exhibitions, theatrical productions, arts education programming and a three-day Outdoor Festival of the Arts. For more info, click here.

4th Annual Cuban Sandwich Festival, Kissimmee, Mar. 2: Watch an attempt to make the largest Cuban sandwich in the world (breaking Tampa’s record), a kid’s Cuban sandwich showdown and live music performances. For more info, click here.



Florida Springfest, Silver Springs, Mar. 2 and 3: At this festival, enjoy glass-bottom boat tours, canoeing, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding rentals, live music, food vendors and trails overlooking the crystal-clear spring. For more info, click here.

Florida Blue Florida Classic, Orlando, Nov. 17: It's the largest Historically Black College/University event in the country, most popular for the celebrated rival between Bethune Cookman and FAMU’s football teams and marching bands. For more info, click here.

SOUTH FLORIDA

Miami Swim Week, Date TBA: Sure, Miami is hot but you’ll definitely want to feel the heat at the sexiest swim show in the country. For more info, click here.



South Beach Food & Wine Festival, Miami, Feb. 20 through 24: It’s the festival that devours South Beach with more than 50 culinary events to crash. For more info, click here.

25th Anniversary Lake Worth Street Painting Festival, Lake Worth, Feb. 23 and 24: Two days of impressive chalk art featuring the creations of more than 600 artists turning the streets into gigantic canvases. For more info, click here.

WATCH: Time-lapse of artists from around the country in one place showcasing their chalk-handling talents



Butterfly Festival, Coconut Creek, Feb. 23: Sometimes, there’s no sight more beautiful than being right next to the colorful flutter of butterflies. For more info, click here.



Ultra Music Festival, Miami, Mar. 29 through 31: Afrojack, The Chainsmokers, Glantis and a lot more. For more info, click here.



Tortuga, Fort Lauderdale, Apr. 12 through 14: It’s the festival on the beach with a country twang. For more info, click here.

Sunfest, West Palm Beach, May 2 through 5: Rockin’ music and scenic views are the winning recipe for a good time. Soak up some sun at Florida’s largest waterfront music and art festival. For more info, click here.

Art Basel, Miami Beach, Dec. 5 through 8: Exceptional art, food, fashion and social events for every taste. For more info, click here.

WEST FLORIDA

Florida Strawberry Festival, Plant City, Feb. 28 through March 10: Eleven full days of strawberries, strawberry shortcake, attractions and big name artists like Keith Sweat, Willie Nelson and Kool & the Gang. For more info, click here.



Kumquat Festival, Dade City, Jan. 27: An “old Florida” themed festival named for the orange-like fruit. It'll remind you how amazing the forgotten Northern region of the state can be. For more info, click here.



Swamp Cabbage Festival, Labelle, Feb. 23 and 24: Add the armadillo races to your list of things to do during this festival. For more info, click here.



Tallahassee Beer Festival, Jan. 26: Sample more than 100 different beers including ciders and home brews. For more info, click here.



Surf’s Up Florida, Tallahassee, Jan. 1 through June 23: Get into the culture of surfing in the Sunshine State at this museum of Florida history. For more info, click here.



Pensacola Crawfish Festival, Apr. 26 through 29: 16,000 pounds of crawfish along with Cajun dishes like red beans and rice, seafood gumbo and jambalaya prepared just for you. For more info, click here.

















