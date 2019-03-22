Nancy King doesn't want to be called a fan. It's not the right word. Sounds too close to fangirl. Or groupie. Which she definitely is not.

She's a smart, proper 70-year-old mother of three, and grandmother of six, who once worked in the documentary unit of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, and for years was a jack-of-all-trades in communications for the city of Delray Beach.

But there's another Nancy King. Since she was a music-besotted teenager in the '60s, King has been a fan -- no, sorry, make that an ardent admirer of the English rock band The Zombies.

Best known for "Time of the Season" and "She's Not There," The Zombies have often been overlooked among the wave of shaggy-haired, power-pop British bands that invaded America after the Beatles. It didn't help that the group busted up before "Time of the Season" even climbed the charts in 1969.

None of that matters to Nancy King, whose stealthy, five-decade mission has been to get her favorite band some respect.

From her office overlooking the pool of a neat, spacious house in a north Delray neighborhood, King produces an official quarterly newsletter sent out to 6,200 Zombies fans all over the world. In a professional tone, with a hint of insiderish knowledge, she keeps readers apprised of tour dates, record releases and other Zombies-related arcana.

Over the years, she's attended more than 50 Zombies concerts. She's gone on rock cruises with them, appeared in a Zombies video, and is considered part of the band's extended family. Last year, King flew to England in her role as newsletter correspondent to observe a group documentary being shot.

And now she's really got something to write about. On March 29, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the Zombies will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Of course, King will be there.

"I'm so pleased they're finally getting this recognition," she says in her office lined with signed tour posters, art work and original albums by her favorite band. "I could never understand why they weren't bigger than the Beatles. That always bothered me."

How did King's "love affair with the Zombies' music," as she calls it, begin? Well, it starts with that other band she mentioned. The ones that created the British Invasion. And a 16-year-old girl from the Midwest, who was absolutely determined to live her dream.

Yeah, yeah, yeah -- Nancy King met the Beatles, too.

February 1964. "The Ed Sullivan Show." America melts down at the sight of John, Paul, George, and Ringo. And when the Beatles go on tour, King is determined to see them. But she's crushed: they're not coming anywhere near her hometown of Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Fortunately, King has a mother every teenager dreams about. She promises to take Nancy and her 18-year-old sister anywhere the moptops are playing. The closest date turns out to be in Vancouver, British Columbia on Aug. 22. Nancy immediately springs into action, writing the Beatles' record company in Los Angeles and getting the band's North American itinerary, including their stay at the Edgewater Inn in Seattle, Washington, for a show the day before.

Mom promptly books them into the same hotel. (These Kings did not mess around.) In the lobby, Nancy overhears men with British accents. She chats them up. One is a reporter for the Liverpool Echo named -- and we're not kidding -- George Harrison.

He calls the Beatles' manager Brian Epstein and vouches for King. After the Seattle show, only one girl can go up to "meet the boys," so her older sister Carolyn relents (which is a pretty good IOU for a sibling to possess).

And so...

"Brian answered the door and Paul was behind him."

For about 30 minutes, it was King, the Beatles, Epstein and the Liverpool reporter in a hospitality suite. She talked mostly to Paul McCartney and George Harrison, "who couldn't have been nicer. John (Lennon) totally ignored me. Paul eventually took me over and introduced me to John, who made some comment about the black hills of Dakota."

Ringo Starr came out from a shower and "he showed me all the rings on his fingers and where he got them." McCartney offered her a cigarette. She declined. They all signed her paperback copy of a novel based on "A Hard Day's Night." She told Paul her favorite Beatles song was "Do You Want to Know A Secret?" He modestly admitted the lyrics were pretty good.

The band discussed a recent prediction from horoscope queen Jeane Dixon that the Beatles' plane would crash on tour. "I remember John saying, 'When your time comes, there's nothing you can do about it,'" King said. "He was philosophical."

And then it was over. King returned to her room -- and burst into tears. What was she going to do with the rest of her life now?

"I was up crying all night, saying, 'I can't believe my dream came true.'"

The next morning, a puffy-eyed King had her picture taken with Epstein. The Vancouver concert was "anticlimactic," she remembered. "They were a little speck on the field, you couldn't hear them, the girls were screaming so loud."

But back home, she was an instant celebrity, Grand Forks' lone link to Beatlemania. The local paper wrote about her. She was invited to gab about George's eye color and Paul's hair on air. And she soon had a gig interviewing British Invasion bands for her hometown radio station.

With a reel-to-reel dime store recorder and a round microphone the size of a quarter, King went backstage and into hotel rooms and interviewed an impressive array of '60s pop stars -- from Gerry and the Pacemakers to the Searchers, Herman's Hermits, The Young Rascals, Tom Jones, and the Dave Clark Five.

She would even date Dave Clark lead singer Mike Smith when he had concerts in the Midwest, once hopping on a bus to follow him to Chicago against the strict orders of her parents.

King pulls out a fading scrapbook of pictures.

So many memories: Old radio station ads, autographs and newspaper clippings. A napkin from the hotel coffee shop McCartney ate at (somewhere along the way she lost his fork). Her $5.25 Beatles concert ticket stub. A black and white shot of her interviewing the Pacemakers. Snaps of King and Smith by a pool, his arms wrapped around her.

She's circumspect about her brief rock and roll romance. "He was the person who broke my heart as a teenager, I must admit." And that's all she's going to say.

1965. A school night. King and two girlfriends drive out to interview another band playing about 40 miles from their hometown. It was a Dick Clark Caravan of Stars package tour, with Tommy Roe, Del Shannon, The Shangri-Las and The Zombies, then popular with "She's Not There" and "Tell Her No."

It's mind-blowing how easily you could meet a rock star in 1965. The teens pull up, see a guy with long hair and ask if he's a Zombie. He was -- guitarist Paul Atkinson. He hopped in their Chevy and they took him to a local greasy spoon. He was puzzled when he asked for "vinegar on his chips" and got gravy on his fries instead, King recalled in a newsletter article.

They went back to the Zombies' motel, where two other members squeezed in the car, and King interviewed them. She went backstage and talked to lead singer Colin Blunstone and keyboardist Rod Argent. She's still got the tapes, and it's a delight to hear their larky British accents as they talk about music, touring, girls, and their recent appearance in the Otto Preminger movie "Bunny Lake Is Missing."

Interviews over, she went to the show and the Zombies music knocked her out, right? Not exactly. King and her friends skipped the concert and drove home instead -- a decision she's been questioning for decades.

"I was a bit nerdy," King explained. "I had a geometry test the next day and I hadn't studied. We were responsible teenagers.

"That's one of my greatest regrets. But I've more than made up for it since then."

A couple months later, while on vacation in Norfolk, Virginia, she did see the Zombies in concert. It would be her last Zombies concert for awhile, though, since the band broke up soon after. (To make a quick buck, fake Zombies were sent out on tour, which incensed one young Florida concertgoer named Tom Petty.)

By now, King had the Zombies bug. She remembered buying their album masterpiece "Odessey and Oracle" in 1968 and "there wasn't a bad cut on it. It was like striking gold. It changed my life.

"I was so thrilled," she said, and then, upon learning they had split up, "I was so disappointed."

Life went on. King married, moved to Canada, had children, and got a college degree in radio and television. She worked behind the scenes on documentaries for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and its news program "The Journal."

After vacations in Florida, she would move down here in 1989, get divorced, and eventually work for the city of Delray until she retired. She's active with the Rotary Club, and serves on the board of Delray's Sister Cities program, escorting students to Japan for cultural exchanges.

And family life keeps her busy -- her son is a West Palm lawyer, one daughter lives near Denver and another is a teacher at Spady Elementary.

As for the Zombies, she still followed the members' solo careers -- Argent would have a hit with "Hold Your Head Up." Blunstone would record with the Alan Parsons Project. But she probably thought her rock and roll days were over.

2005. Manhattan. Two years before, her old crush, the Dave Clark Five's Mike Smith, had been paralyzed after falling in a home accident. A benefit concert was organized in New York by David Letterman's sidekick Paul Shaffer. King went. And on the bill were a reunited Zombies.

"That was the first time I'd seen the Zombies since 1965," she said. "And I realized they still had it."

And so she began attending concerts again. In 2013, she and daughter Heather went on a rock cruise with the Moody Blues and the Zombies. Her daughter saw Argent at breakfast and cajoled her mom to meet him. She gradually became more acquainted with the group and their families, and became a fixture when the band would tour the States.

Eventually, King approached the band's management team, saying she wanted to help in any way to get the Zombies that coveted Rock Hall membership. She praises the managers, saying they have succeeded in helping the band build a new, dedicated fan base.

In 2016, they asked her to start writing the newsletter.

"Nancy's love for The Zombies runs deep," said manager Cindy da Silva, of The Rocks Management in New York.

King brings her journalism background to the work "while leaving her ego behind," said da Silva. "She takes the time to find the stories that bring the fans together, and is sensitive and inclusive. The joy that is always on her face whenever I see her at a show leaves everyone around her feeling like they're lucky to be part of something special. The band is eternally grateful to have fans like Nancy."

Those connections have led to King appearing briefly in a music video for the Zombies' recent song, "Moving On." And last year, she went to England and got a first-hand look as the Zombies returned to their hometown of St. Albans to reminisce for an upcoming documentary. She was there when Argent, Blunstone and original Zombies Chris White and Hugh Grundy walked into Argent's old house, sat down at a piano where they wrote "She's Not There" and started singing it.

She pulls out her phone to show a snippet she captured. "That was a moment," King said.

When they left after filming and piled into a car driven by White, his wife, the singer-artist Vivienne Boucherat, turned to King. She reminded her that King started out driving the Zombies around and now, all these years later, a Zombie was returning the favor.

"Who would have thought back when I was a teenager that these wonderful people would be in my life?" King said.

"Any time I hear the opening notes of 'She's Not There,' I'm transported back to when I was 16 in North Dakota. And I never get tired of it."

ESSENTIAL ZOMBIES

Begin Here (1965)

The band's first album, sharp and kicky, which shows off the underrated melodicism of writers Chris White and Rod Argent, and the unique vocal style of Colin Blunstone. Right from the start, they were adept at everything from rock ("She's Not There") to blues ("Road Runner") to covers ("Summertime") to gorgeous romantic balladry ("The Way I Feel Inside").

Odessey and Oracle (1968)

Recorded at the famed Abbey Road studios, this pop gem should be mentioned alongside other '60s album-length achievements as "Sgt. Pepper" and "Pet Sounds." With strains of pop, jazz, classical and choir harmonics, it's so good that the band put the album's big hit, "Time of the Season," at the very end. That's confidence. (And, yes, it's Odessey, the result of an art director's misspelling.)

Still Got That Hunger (2015)

Years past their hit-making heyday, the reunited and reformed band puts out a bookend masterpiece to "Odessey." Filled with well-crafted, middle of the road pop songs (and brilliant piano riffing from Argent), this hook-filled album would be considered any other group's crowning glory. The first cut, "Moving On," should have been a hit.

The Original Studio Recordings (2003)

A five-disc set available on streaming services that rounds up both "Odessey and Oracle" and "Begin Here," plus all the great one-off singles and B sides the band recorded in the '60s. Put all these together and you'll end up with one insistent question: What took the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame so long?

laydlette@pbpost.com

This story originally published to palmbeachpost.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the GateHouse Media network.



