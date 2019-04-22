Strange Colt Brewery is a good place to stop if you need your eyes checked.

Kidding.

But, if you’re trying to find this Niceville brewery, be aware it’s tucked behind Palm Eye Care in a building made from the same brick. It might seem to be a strange (colt) pairing, but it totally works. The proof is in the bread pudding — trust me.

The brewery is a cozy, yet lively spot for local craft beer and foods that complement it.

THE FOOD

Strange Colt Brewery’s menu was definitely made to complement its brews.

The appetizer menu is filled with salty options easy to munch on while downing a beer … or three. Some of the choices are sausage-stuffed mushrooms, pork belly dim sum, spinach artichoke dip with toasted crostinis, beef bone marrow, deconstructed nachos and smoked chicken wings — basically, anything marketed as “game day” foods. If you don’t want to eat an entire meal, the appetizers are ideal for snacking while you drink and chat with friends.

Our server recommended the spent grain pretzels with sea salt and beer cheese, so we chose that as our appetizer. These aren’t your average soft pretzels from the mall.

They were hearty, crispy on the outside and moist on the inside. The beer cheese — a thicker, grainy cheese — was the ideal dip.

My guest and I ended up sharing a table with two other diners. They weren’t there to eat dinner, but opted for the charcuterie board as an appetizer and kindly shared it with us.

The spread comes with deli meats, artisanal cheeses, cashew-crusted brie, apples, berries, Florida palmetto honey, olives, pickles, crackers and toasted crostinis. An interior designer must have concocted this masterpiece in the kitchen, because — as one of our tablemates described it — the board looked like elegant chaos. I was half inclined to ask the person behind this appetizer to rearrange my living room.

It didn’t hurt that everything on the board was delicious. I highly recommend ordering this for your table. I wish all my meals could start with an assortment of foods as decadent as that.

I was pleasantly surprised the brewery also offers a variety of salads, such as iceberg blue wedge salad, Caesar salad, house salad and mixed berry salad.

One of the entrée sections is flatbreads. Some of the topping options are barbecue chicken, smoked pork belly, smoked sausage and beer cheese, margherita and pulled pork.

For my entrée, I chose the veggie flatbread, which features basil pesto sauce, a three-cheese medley, tri-colored bell peppers, shaved red onions, artichoke hearts, cremini mushrooms and micro greens. I really enjoyed the crispiness of the flatbread.

While the flatbread resembled a pizza, it was lighter and at least gave the illusion of being healthier. It had major snacking power, but still filled me up. The three-cheese medley gave a pleasant neutral flavor for the vegetables to act as the central flavor. I adore artichoke hearts in a main course.

Other entrée choices are smoked pork baby back ribs, smoked wild boar back ribs, confit chicken and smoked beer sausage.

My guest ordered the smoked pulled pork sliders. We shared our meals, so I ate one of his three perfectly portioned sliders.

The pulled pork tasted wonderful on the roll as its bun. I’m really picky about sauces, but I drenched my slider in that sweet, delicious goodness called the Carolina BBQ sauce. Other sauce options were the dry seasoning, buffalo sauce and Strangely mustard BBQ sauce.

The desserts are well chosen for a brewery. The desert menu offers an A&W root beer float, Strange Colt Nitro Coffee Stout ice cream beer float, Strange Colt India Pale Ale bread pudding and Journey Into the Apple Orchard.

This was different from the dessert menu listed on its website, so I think it changes seasonally.

We originally asked for the Journey Into the Apple Orchard, which sounded like apple pie, caramel and ice cream heaven. The server said they ran out of it, and I’ve never been so thankful.

I’d never had bread pudding, but the Strange Colt India Pale Ale bread pudding was insanely decadent and yummy. The dish was a significant portion of sweet bread with caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream. Even Grandma couldn’t whip up a dish like that. It wasn’t a small serving, but I was tempted to order two.

The star of the menu is obviously the craft beer. It’s a brewery, after all. The menu offers traditional glasses of beer, flights of beer, cider, wine and champagne.

If I’m new to a brewery, I order a flight. We ordered the Strange Colt Brewery flight, which came with an India Pale Ale, Nitro Coffee Stout, Palomino Blonde Ale and Buckin’ Belgian Ale. They all went great with the food, and this particular flight gave good insight into what Strange Colt Brewery is all about.

THE ATMOSPHERE

This joint must be popular with the locals, because it was packed full the Friday night we went. It was lively, and everyone looked as if they were having a good time.

All indoor and outdoor patio tables were taken when we arrived. We would’ve been comfortable waiting a few minutes for seats, but the server asked us if we would like to ask two men to share their table with us. They politely agreed to let us join them, and it was the dinner date we never knew we needed.

We really enjoyed conversing with our tablemates, and it made sense for the setting. When in Rome, do as Romans do. When in a brewery, share a conversation with strangers.

The quaint space offers indoor seating at the bar, wooden tables and booths. It features a couple of small TVs and a small glimpse of the brewing equipment. It also offers a covered patio with seating on the side of the building.

THE SERVICE

Our server was certainly busy, but she kept our glasses full and didn’t hesitate to answer any questions we had about the menu. The wait time was reasonable for a weekend evening, and we were thankful she offered us the chance to make some new friends.

A FINAL TASTE

I didn’t find anything strange about Strange Colt Brewery. The space was intimate, the brews were tasty and the food was fitting.

Nothing beats eating dishes tailor-made for their drinks.