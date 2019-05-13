The bike was still cold.

Faith Parry had only just pulled out of her Shalimar driveway, so the engine on her 2013 Dyna Street Bob wasn’t hot and it didn’t burn the inside of her leg.

Parry froze; she didn’t react and try to dodge the obstacle. She wasn’t thrown, so the motorcycle absorbed most of the impact.

Parry’s neighbor heard her fire up the engine, but didn’t hear it trail off in the distance. That neighbor went to find out why and lifted the bike off Parry.

When Parry adds up the small factors that kept her safe in a motorcycle accident four months ago, it equals God.

“I’ve had a lot of horrible things happen in my life over the years, but every time — even when something goes horribly wrong — God still finds a way to use them,” Parry said. “No matter what crazy things happen in life, God is always there. He’s always protecting. He’s always looking after us, whether we see him, feel him or not.

“He’s trying to be there if we allow him to be present.”

Parry, the connection pastor at Shalimar United Methodist Church, has dedicated her whole life to ministry. There is no other way to see it.

Parry had a large laceration — now a scar — on her face and a severe concussion after the accident, but calls her injuries minor. The experience only fueled her desire to start a new ministry, Blessing of the Bikes.

‘God’s got this’

Parry’s husband, AJ, had wanted a motorcycle since they got married.

If he was going to ride, she had to do it, too, she told him. The couple celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary by purchasing a 2001 Harley Softtail as something they could do together. They got their motorcycle endorsements a year ago.

“We absolutely love riding,” Parry said. “It’s been one of the best things we’ve done. We love going out just the two of us. We love going out with other people. It’s been one of our best adventures.”

After a long double ride one Thanksgiving, AJ decided they needed two bikes instead of one. They bought a second bike for Faith on Black Friday.

“I loved the bike,” Parry said. “It was so pretty. I started riding it around the neighborhood and getting used to it. It was a newer bike than ours, so it felt a little different.”

It poured down rain for four days after she bought it.

“I’m like, ‘Really? This bike just came home and now it’s nothing but rain,’” Parry said. “I just looked at it in the garage for days. There were our two bikes sitting together.”

Finally, it came, a day of sun. Parry planned to meet a friend in Shalimar for lunch. The motorcycle was still new to her, but she wouldn’t even have to venture on Eglin Parkway for the lunch date.

“I had been talking that morning with the staff, I told them, ‘God’s really been telling me that he wants me to do more with the new friends we have in the bike community,’” Parry said. “’He’s really been putting it on my heart that he wants me to do more with this.’”

Parry put on her helmet and gear and pulled out of the driveway. She lost control.

“I popped the clutch and I locked the throttle and I ran full speed into a brick column — completely totaled my bike,” Parry said. “I’d had it a whole week.”

Parry dialed 911 from her watch, though she doesn’t remember it. She doesn’t remember much about that day.

She remembers people asking her the concussion questions, like “What day is it?” She remembers asking someone to turn off her phone, which was zipped inside her pocket. She remembers persistently and repeatedly asking everyone to call her husband, who was working in Pensacola at the time.

Mostly, though, she remembers a feeling she had.

“I remember thinking, ‘I know it’s gonna all be OK. God’s got this,’” Parry said. “I just had this feeling.”

‘By him, for him’

The coming weeks were the hardest.

Because of Parry’s concussion, she wasn’t allowed to preach — or do much of anything. She couldn’t read, drive, watch TV or anything else that required much brain use.

“As a pastor, everything I do is with people,” Parry said. “Pastoring is very academic. When they told me I couldn’t do any of these things, I’m like, ‘What am I gonna do with my time?’”

She spent hours praying and reflecting with God about her life journey, much like a sabbatical, she said.

“I was like, ‘Well, if I can’t do anything, I guess I’m going to enjoy my solitude,’” Parry said. “We don’t do that well in society. I learned to embrace the simpleness of being, without having to be surrounded by technology and stuff all the time.”

Parry plans to share the lessons she learned in that time with her congregation in May.

“He taught me that my identity is not wrapped up in who I am as a pastor or even who I am as a mother,” Parry said. “I couldn’t do things for my family either. I have a daughter; she’s 5. I couldn’t do the normal mom things in my recovery because I had to be very careful about what I did. All these pieces that identify who we are were taken away for this period of time. It redefines who we are.”

Our identities are really the person we are with God first, Parry said. All the other pieces of identity are supplemental.

“Our identity with God is what unifies us with everybody,” Parry said. “It doesn’t matter who we are. It doesn’t matter what your background is, what our job is, what our hobbies are — we are all unified in that identity whether we know it or not, whether we recognize ourselves as God’s people or don’t recognize ourselves as God’s people.

“He tells us we are all created by him for him.”

‘Goodness and glory’

Accident or not, God’s intentions were clear to Parry.

God wanted her to keep using what she loves in life — motorcycles — with new people she had met. Parry prayed about it and decided to start a new ministry, Blessing of the Bikes.

“The idea of a bike blessing is a prayer over the biker,” Parry said. “It prays a prayer of protection over them, protection over their bike, asking God to keep them visible on the road, keep them away from mechanical issues and allow them to ride safe.”

Parry understands the desire to ride.

“When I am out in nature riding, you experience nature differently,” Parry said. “You feel the temperature changes. You smell everything about the air. You’re hearing things in a different way. You’re feeling the road in a different way. Everything about the environment is different.

"A lot of military persons ride. I think part of it is their job is already dangerous. In their job, they want to do something that’s relaxing and free. There’s been a new study that’s come out that riding motorcycles actually reduces stress. It is dangerous, but at the same time it’s freeing.”

She did her first group blessing two months ago at a Pensacola motorcycle event. She prayed over the riding year and for those who died in the past year.

In February, the president of the Emerald Coast Hogs — Parry and her husband’s riding group — asked Parry to be their chaplain. As a chaplain, she will pray for the safety of more than 100 members in the chapter and be available if a member is sick or injured.

“I love church work, but one of the reasons I became a pastor was to connect with people who may not have the feeling that church is the place for them, like they don’t fit,” Parry said. “It’s been a really cool experience to meet them and merge the two worlds together — the world we love of riding and the world we love of church. It’s teaching me that life happens. That’s just the way it is. Even when things go wrong in life, that God still finds a way to redeem everything.”

Parry worked a booth at Bike Fest on May 2-5 at Emerald Coast Harley-Davidson in Fort Walton Beach. She is also working with its riding academy instructors to be confident again on a motorcycle.

“We’re taking it one day at a time,” Parry said.

"It’s finding the things that make me uncomfortable, so I can work through them,” Parry said. “I wasn’t a very experienced rider when the accident happened, so that obviously plays a role, because I was still really new to riding.”

The experience was disorienting for Parry’s daughter, Abigail.

“For a 5-year-old, it’s a lot to process,” Parry said. “She has no less love for motorcycles. She’s always loved the bike. She still loves to see Daddy on the bike. She gets excited when she hears about me working to try to ride again.”

Parry tries to live her life as God wants her to.

“Because of that he chose to keep me safe in this instance,” Parry said. “It doesn’t mean he’s always going to keep me safe. But in this instance, he decided he was going to use this for his goodness and glory.”