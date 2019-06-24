Here is a list of Vacation Bible School offerings from local churches. Submit VBS information to faith@srpressgazette.com to have it added to the list.

CRESTVIEW

Live Oak Baptist Church will host "In the Wild" VBS 6-9 p.m. June 23-28 at 4565 Live Oak Church road, Crestview. Wild encounters are on the way! As you seek out exotic animals, you’ll also find snapshots of real-life encounters with Jesus in Scripture. Register online at www.liveoakbc.net. Call 850-682-5160 for details.

Crestview First United Methodist Church will host Roar VBS for children age 4 through rising fifth-graders. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon June 24-27 at 599 8th Ave., Crestview. Drop off time is 8:45 a.m. Register at http://fumcrestview.com/vbs-2019.

MILTON

Christ United Methodist Church VBS for children age 3 through fifth-graders is 5-8 p.m. June 26-29 at 5983 Dogwood Drive, Milton. A free supper is served at 5 p.m. 5:00 PM is free supper. The theme is "Athens, Paul's Dangerous Journey." Call 623-8820 to register, or register on June 26.

First United Methodist Church Milton will ROAR! into Vacation Bible School 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays June 26, and July 10 and 17 as we celebrate a ferocious faith. Kindergarteners through fifth-graders are invited to participate. The church address is 6830 Berryhill Road, Milton. For more information visit firstchurchmilton.org.