Facts are facts: once Labor Day is in the books thoughts turn to cheery holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The folks at The Joe Center for the Arts are already skipping ahead to yuletide as the Nov. 1 deadline to apply to participate in the “Festival of the Trees” looms.

“The excitement and wonder of Christmas and the holiday season will be here before we know it,” said Marcy Trahan of The Joe.

So, to celebrate the season The Joe Center for the Arts is presenting its first of what will be an annual event, “Forgotten Coast Festival of Trees.”

The goal is to transform the gallery at The Joe into a “winter wonderland filled with beautifully decorated trees, wreaths and holiday displays.

The Joe will collaborate with individuals, businesses and organizations who are asked to create a holiday display there represents your business or offers education on the purpose of one’s organization.

The decoration can be a tree, a wreath or some alternative creative way to display a little holiday spirit, Trahan said.

Spaces are still available.

“We are also seeking donations for the silent auction that may represent your business,” Trahan said.

“To offset event costs, we also ask our very generous local corporations and businesses to contribute sponsor dollars to make this a free holiday event for everyone along the Forgotten Coast to enjoy.”

The Christmas displays will be only part of the seasonal fun at The Joe.

A number of other activities are in the stocking, including a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, craft projects for children, holiday demonstrations, group tours, a silent auction and music provided by local choirs and musicians.

“This is a major fundraiser for the Joe Center for the Arts to support its mission to educate, exhibit, partner and inspire through the arts,” Trahan said.

For those who would like to participate, forms can be found at our web site: www.TheJoeCenter.org, including schedule, sponsorship forms, display and silent auction forms, and guidelines for displays. These forms can be printed off and mailed to: The Joe Center for the Arts, 201 Reid Ave., Port St. Joe, FL 32456.

They may also be completed online. If you have any questions or need more information, please contact Trahan (marcytrahan@comcast.net) for assistance.