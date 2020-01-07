It’s a device that has seen a surge in interest in recent weeks since it was featured in an episode of the NBC primetime drama “New Amsterdam.”

When Christina Stamper’s daughter Madison was born still at 22 weeks gestation, she and her husband were adrift.

When Jenn Miller’s son Jace was born still at 36 weeks, she felt like she was “in a cloud, in a haze.”

Their children were born 10 years apart, and in that time Stamper’s drive to give parents more time with stillborn babies to begin to process their grief would lead her to the Flexmort CuddleCot, a device created in the United Kingdom and that keeps babies cool so parents have days to spend with them instead of mere hours.

It’s a device that has seen a surge in interest in recent weeks since it was featured in an episode of the NBC primetime drama “New Amsterdam.”

And it’s one that could see quite a bit of use in Palm Beach County, where 1,070 babies have been stillborn over the past decade, according to state health department data.

Across the U.S., one in 100 babies is stillborn, amounting to about 24,000 stillbirths a year, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Already a mother of two when her daughter Madison was born, Stamper had no idea what to expect, both physically and mentally, in the aftermath of Madison’s death. Stamper’s body began to go through changes as though tiny Madison Elizabeth, born at just 1 pound 3 ounces on Feb. 22, 2007, had lived. Her breast milk came in, something she didn’t know would happen.

“It was like I was being tortured all over again,” Stamper said.

And while the weeks and months following Madison’s birth would be incredibly painful, it was the two hours Stamper and her husband were given to spend with their child that they looked back on with particular heartache and confusion.

“I didn’t know what was proper, what was not proper,” Stamper said of those fleeting moments when she was able to hold Madison.

A nurse at Martin Medical Center in Stuart, where Stamper delivered Madison, had a digital camera in her locker, a quick memory-maker that resulted in five treasured photos of those two hours that seemed so much shorter than they were.

Stamper recalls not knowing how to hold Madison, or if she could look under the blanket that swaddled her miniscule shape. She never saw Madison’s toes.

It’s that lingering pain that drives Stamper every day in her mission: To give families more time with their stillborn children. More time to make memories. More time to examine those tiny fingers and toes, those little arms and legs, inspecting every inch for defining birthmarks or features that pair the tots with their parents.

To do this she founded the nonprofit, Martin County-based Madison’s Miracles, which raises money for CuddleCots. Each one costs $3,000. The organization also hosts support groups and fundraising events, including an annual celebrity chef cookoff and 5K walk and run.

The CuddleCot was created in the United Kingdom about eight years ago but only recently was introduced to the U.S.

The CuddleCot comes in a blue box. Included are two cooling mats, sized for larger and smaller babies. The appropriate-sized mat is placed under blankets in a bassinet or crib, then connected to a pump that keeps a constant flow of water that cools the baby and preserves them as the family grieves, said co-creator Steve Huggins of Flexmort, CuddleCot’s parent company.

“It’s about giving them the choice,” he said.

When it launched, the CuddleCot was seen as morbid. Who would want to spend days with a dead baby, holding it, reading to it?

But Huggins and his collaborator, Simon Rothwell, saw the value. And soon, others did as well.

“The baby loss community really took it to heart,” Huggins said.

It now is standard for parents of stillborn children to be offered the CuddleCot, and every hospital in the U.K. has at least one, he said.

Stamper, Huggins and other CuddleCot proponents were inundated with messages in November after it was featured on NBC medical drama “New Amsterdam.” In the scene, the show’s star Dr. Max Goodwin, played by Ryan Eggold, encourages a recently bereaved mother played by Diany Rodriguez to spend more time with her stillborn baby by using the CuddleCot.

Eggold explains the CuddleCot. When Rodriguez begins to reply that it sounds “morbid,” Eggold assuages her concerns.

“These devices can give you something that nothing else can,” he says. “Time.”

Not “the time you wish you had,” he says, but time to grieve.

The clip has been viewed on YouTube thousands of times. It’s a scene Huggins said he has talked to NBC about using in future bereavement training.

The scene “was absolutely superb,” Huggins said. “They didn’t hold back.”

Introduction into the U.S. has been slower than in the U.K. The first CuddleCot in the states was donated to a Washington hospital in 2014.

Stamper formed Madison’s Miracles in 2016.

“I found out that this is my mission,” Stamper said. “It’s not just Madison’s Miracles. It’s all the babies gone too soon’s miracles.”

Since then, the organization has placed 62 CuddleCots in hospitals in 14 states. Almost every hospital in Palm Beach County has one, and some have two or three, Stamper said.

One of those was placed at Cleveland Clinic’s Tradition Hospital in Port St. Lucie. That’s where, in March 2017, Jenn Miller received terrible news while having what should have been a routine test: Her baby boy’s heart had stopped beating.

Miller had a feeling something was wrong, she said. She told her husband, Steve, that the baby that usually was “moving and grooving all the time” had stopped rumbling around.

Jace Alexander Miller was born still at 10:27 a.m. on March 7, 2017.

Miller compared delivering Jace and the following days to being in a car accident: “You’re really dazed, and everything just happens around you,” she said.

What she does remember: Nurses carefully cleaning and wrapping her son, and then placing him in a CuddleCot.

“It was really wonderful, if you can use that word in a situation like that,” she said of the approximately 13 hours she and her family were able to spend with Jace.

Her mother-in-law and sister-in-law were able to fly down from Long Island, and her father had time to travel from Ohio.

“He thought he was going to get there and have to ask to see Jace in the morgue,” Miller said. Instead, Jace was right in the room with his family.

“We had friends come,” Miller said. “They were able to read to him.”

It’s memories like those, made in that extra time with her baby, that inspired Miller to join Stamper in raising money for CuddleCots.

Miller launched a fundraising effort that led to the dedication in Jace’s name of a CuddleCot at JFK Medical Center in Atlantis. Every CuddleCot donated by Madison’s Miracles includes a plaque with the name of a baby “gone too soon,” Stamper said.

On a recent visit to JFK to demonstrate the CuddleCot for The Palm Beach Post, Stamper ended up training a nurse on its use with a real-world purpose: A mother in a nearby room was about to deliver her baby still at 20 weeks gestation.

It’s “bittersweet” to know the CuddleCot donated in her son’s name is being used, Miller said.

“It sucks that they have to use it,” she said. “But I’m happy they have the time that they need.”

Having that extra time gave Miller the chance to gaze at her baby boy, memorizing his face.

It also gave her the space to look back fondly through the 13-hour haze to the time she spent with Jace.

“I’ve got to be honest,” she said, laughing. “The kid looks exactly like me.”

