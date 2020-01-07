ARIES (March 21-April 19): Have fun while you can. A loved one's cheerful banter could keep a smile on your face, and your popularity keeps your social calendar filled, but serious subjects may begin to intrude on your carefree existence.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Flapping your wings as a social butterfly is your favorite pastime. A meal with cheerful companions can restore your confidence and revitalize your energies. You are at your best when surrounded by like-minded friends.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Telephone conversations with family, friends or partners could be uplifting but revealing at the same time. Keep in touch with those who have offered to support one of your special projects and verify their intentions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Relationships may be harmonious, but you will need to put forth effort if anything of value is to be accomplished. An offer related to your financial assets may be low on transparency, so investigate before making a commitment.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Seek substance, not just things that glitter. You are in charge of your destiny: Don't be lured into following a dream that contains no substance or let yourself be sidetracked by an impossible romantic fantasy.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Showing sympathy won't undermine your confidence or show weakness. You and a partner may show a united front when it comes to achieving your goals and being kind and generous to the underdogs of the world.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A wistful and romantic mood can overcome your common sense. Being the center of attention or receiving admiring glances can make you feel special. Your hopes about love, friends and relationships could dominate reality.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your boss may expect you to handle obligations on time, but that won't prevent you from having some delightful interchanges along the way. You may hear the whisper of sweet nothings and romantic words this evening.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Warm up your engines and get ready to go. You could be briefly held back by concerns about bills or other problems that must be double-checked for accuracy. Family issues can be both exasperating and rewarding.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Relax, observe and wait for clarity before taking action. The intrigues and dramas that swarm around you are probably much ado about nothing. You may be torn between the need to control a situation and the need to maintain harmony with others.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Become firm about sticking with the long term. You might realize that you don't have to buy into the latest craze or own the most up-to-date gadget to be happy. You may value classic things that endure.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Intuitions are temporarily enhanced and more accurate than usual. You can translate your hunches into a logical and believable presentation that other people will understand. Enjoy an intimate night of togetherness.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: People may rely upon you to be fair and impartial during the upcoming four to five weeks, especially if you are a member of a club or organization. You may be more competitive than usual, but everyone respects you because you adhere to the rules. The contacts you develop from networking and social activities can pay off in mid-February, when you will have the support and advice you need to make a project or plan launch seamlessly. You should embrace any opportunities that come your way because they will surely be beneficial over time. Helpful connections can help you rise higher on the ladder of financial success in late February, when your business sense is highlighted. Throughout March, you will enjoy a competitive edge in sports or sales, or simply be filled with high animal spirits that make you excel at physical tasks. However, steer clear of new romantic interests or money-making schemes since they may lead you on a wild goose chase in March and April.