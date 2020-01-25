They gathered here on the Emerald Coast and became the Fort Walton Beach Snowbirds Club, and I am privileged to be one of their members.

They worked hard all their lives. They made a home for their family, raised their children and adored their grandchildren. They found themselves entering the "Golden Years" and ventured south to explore more habitable living conditions in the winter.

We make the most of those golden years by involving ourselves in the community: bringing their musical talents to local church choirs and the community band, not only as performers but, at times, directors.

We create crafts to donate to local charities in March. We join mission teams and travel to areas impacted by Hurricane Michael to help with cleanup and rebuilding. We also work at the Habitat ReStore and support local fundraisers — all this along with pickle ball, golf, socials and making new friends.

I am very proud of being a member of this wonderful organization.

We are supported each year by local vendors and merchants, such as Megan and the staff at The Gulf, Ellen and the amazing crew at the Crab Trap at The Boardwalk and Tom and Peggy Rice at the Magnolia Grill. There’s also Randy and Michael at the Shalimar golf course along with Jody at The Golf Garden in Destin.

Although I cannot mention all of them, we are grateful to the entire community for all the support they give us.

Being part of the snowbirds club certainly does not include a rocking chair. We stay busy as the upcoming events can attest to:

• Our first golf scramble of the year is scheduled for Jan. 29 at Shalimar.

• The Valentine’s Dance is set for Feb 14.

• The second casino trip of the year is coming up Feb. 18.

Prior to these events we will enjoy the Super Bowl and the February social at the Red Lobster on Feb. 9, along with our second general meeting of the year at the Fort Walton Beach rec center on Feb. 4, when we will be entertained by the Choctawhatchee High School jazz band led by Brad Parks.

Activity winners from last week with impressive scores were:

• Pinochle Jan. 16 — Sherry Harworth, 594; Sue Ebner, 568; and Vonis Schroeder, 566.

• Euchre Jan. 15 — Kris Cox and Bill Kennedy, 66; Larry Cox, 61; and Julaine Tracy, 59.

• Cribbage was a three-way tie for first place, with Jim Swanson, Norm Dunbar and Bob Gasperini.

• Bridge Jan. 7 — Irene Hoff; first; Dan Ryan, second; and Marilyn Pals, third. On Jan. 10 it was Mike Mommaerts, first; Dave Hoff, second; and Jim Martin, third.

Bridge Jan. 14 — Dan Ryan, 4,630; Irene Hoff, 4,220; and Judy Wentworth, 4,040. On Jan. 17 it was Joan Loeb, 5170; Irene Hoff, 4,150; and Dave Romont, 3,390.

• Par-3 golf once again was led by Paavo Kivisto and Larry Proper with 34s, and Betty Thaldorf and Sue Proper for the ladies with 37s. Proximity winners were: Les Guthrie, Paavo Kivisto, Betty Thaldorf and Jo Ann Pfendler.

Margaret Zimmerman continues to have enthusiastic turnouts for pickleball at 2 p.m. Tuesdays at the El Matador and Thursdays indoor at the rec center.

Continuing our theme of definitions, remember: Every night we go to bed without any assurance of being alive the next morning, but we still set the alarm to wake up and begin a new day. That is "Hope."

Larry Proper is the Fort Walton Beach Snowbirds Club publicity director. Contact him at larryproper230@wowway.com.