ARIES (March 21-April 19): You don't need a particular reason to be attracted to old-fashioned values. There is a certain level of comfort in the observation thereof. You like the old as well as the new and blissfully enjoy the extraordinary.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You may be buzzing with excitement right now. You might enjoy exploring the latest trends in fashion or technology. Be prepared to test out things that exceed the ordinary and share them with loved ones.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Accept whatever comes your way with open arms. You may be carried away by a romantic fantasy but will be brought back to earth safely. Enjoy a visit to a place that speaks to your inner creative child.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Increase your sphere of influence. You can meet worthwhile people in your neighborhood. Money might be tight, or you may be afraid to spend because the future is doubtful, but you can enjoy yourself at home.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Jump on someone else's bandwagon to have a unique ride. You might hook up with someone who can read the tea leaves and who inspires you to succeed. Don't be bashful about sharing your dreams and hopes.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You can be intense about investigations into something that intrigues you. You should consider taking appropriate steps to safeguard your passwords and possessions. You might need to rely on your keen intellect to divine reality from spin tactics.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): People seem to see you in the best light, even in a darkened room. You might enjoy visiting someplace out of the ordinary because you crave excitement. You are motivated by others to make your dreams come true.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get plenty of exercise this weekend, even if consists of just cleaning the windows. A loved one may offer you some more fun and exciting outlets for your intense energies.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A trusted companion can help you with a hobby and perhaps add something special to the mix. Concentrate on actively proving your rock-solid dependability in all you do, and others will show their true colors, too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make valuable connections. Your networking skills can be useful whenever you work within the community for a good cause or participate at a local function. Avoid something that appears too good to be true.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Live the dream. It might only be a weekend, but you can express your romantic side without limitations. Leave the job, business and career pressures behind. Concentrate on creative hobbies and loved ones at home.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Put mind and matter together. Serenity and beauty is essential to your peace of mind, so create an atmosphere in which you can relax and feel comfortable. Demonstrate your good taste when you buy gifts.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Your social life could be more active than usual throughout the coming three to four weeks. You may be distracted if you spend too much time checking your email or texting friends. You may exist in a dream world as February gives way to March, possibly even imagining that someone who is just a friend could offer the romance your heart yearns for. Some of your notions are worthwhile, and during March you might find some practical applications for one of them that could result in a better monetary flow. Use strategic planning to deal with taxes or to set up long-term savings while your discernment and imagination are working hand in hand. In late May and early June, people who are good for you could grow closer. Because your judgment is sound, this is a good time to launch key plans or put your best ideas into action. Your health can improve if you adopt sound habits in late June or early July.