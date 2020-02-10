The bond between fathers and their daughters is captured on full display in “Father Daughter,” Terry Corrao’s book of photo essays.

Her portrait series, 22 years in the making, often shows an intimate side of fathers that others don’t see.

“That was a major goal in this, to capture those fleeting moments with a glance or holding of the hand. You can catch those heartwarming moments when you can see that bond and that relationship and that trust — it was something I really strived to capture in the series,” Corrao said.

It all started with her own father, who passed away in 1994.

“It was a really great relationship,” said Corrao, who now lives in Tuscaloosa but spent much of her adult life in New York. She grew up in sunny Southern California, grilling out on the patio and roughhousing with her dad. “I was the first of three girls and my dad was very young at heart and he just loved to do things with us, just very involved. He was very encouraging.”

In fact, she selected the book’s cover art, of a choreographer helping his daughter perform acrobatics in a lake, because it felt so familiar — and she wasn’t alone.

“I chose that because that was one of the premier memories of my childhood, with dad in the pool, and it was so funny when the book came out how many daughters said the same thing.”

Corrao is partial to action shots, such as another of a dad swinging his daughter around amid freshly melted snow. “I think that so much more of a father-daughter relationship is based on doing things together.”

The fathers she photographed often weren’t used to being in the spotlight.

“Almost every single shoot, the dads would say, ‘Gee, you know, we have few if any pictures of just me with my daughters.’ ”

The moms were often in the background, even reaching out to Corrao to encourage the photo session and suggesting a location or activity.

“They all seemed to know how important it was to document this relationship between father and daughter.”

Influenced by magazines of the 1950s and '60s with their expanded photo essays, and constantly being exposed to classic films such as “Notorious” and “Citizen Kane” through her filmmaker husband, Corrao decided to tell her story with black and white photographs.

Her husband helped her select the perfect photos from each shoot. “We’d make Xeroxes of all the prints and lay them on the floor, and build an arc of a story in a way, much like you build a movie.”

She started out photographing family and friends, then their friends. Sometimes she stopped strangers on the street, including a father-daughter team at a balloon festival and a dad holding his young daughter at a Bolivian parade.

She captured some famous faces, such as film producer Dino De Laurentiis with his five daughters. Through working as a personal assistant to producer Tim Burton on the movie “Sleepy Hollow,” she photographed actor Martin Landau and his daughter, actress Juliet Landau (Drusilla on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer") at the launch party: “They were just delightful.”

She even photographed television producer James Burrows, of “Friends” fame, in his backyard. “That was just phenomenal,” she said. “He’s great, he was really funny … he was thrilled with the shoot. I think he used it as his screen saver. He adores his girls.”

At least two faces may be familiar to West Alabama readers: George and Vershonya Archibald, photographed at Archibald’s BBQ in Northport in 2013.

“We’d gone over there and gotten some ribs and everything, and I had met George Archibald and I just thought it was such an incredible place, so I went back and asked him if he had a daughter and if we could do a photo shoot and he said yes, it would be great,” Corrao said. Three weeks after the shoot, she said, Archibald’s health took a turn for the worse. He died in 2017. “I’m so glad I caught him when I did.”

Some of the photos include four-legged family members.

“Oh, I love ones with the animals,” Corrao gushed. “I mean, they basically wandered into the picture, and so I love it when something so natural and spontaneous like that happens and it just adds to the family dynamics I think, because those dogs definitely feel like family members.” One photo features a father holding his week-old infant as their dog inspects the new arrival, realizing “he was no longer an only child.” Corrao laughs at the memory of the dog: “He was enormous and he slobbered so much!”

There are lots of photos taken in New York and California, and even in Paris, London and Kenya (on a movie set that, ironically, featured lions that were imported from California and more camera-ready than the native felines).

Corrao and her husband ended up in Tuscaloosa after their son got a job at the University of Alabama. “The hospitality has just been unparalleled; people have just been so warm and embracing. It’s just fantastic.”

And she found “so much talent” to help with her project. “I was really able to finish this book because we were in this great university town.”

She was filled with euphoria when she saw the books coming off the press in Canada.

“It was really the equivalent of giving birth, the same kind of joy as when my kids were born … because this was going to be the legacy I was going to leave my kids,” she said. “The poor printer was so baffled when I started to cry.”

The book was a silver award winner for cover design at the 2017 Benjamin Franklin Book Awards.

Corrao has been promoting it with support from Ernest & Hadley Booksellers in Tuscaloosa and Alabama Booksmith in Homewood, among others. She’s done book signings all over the U.S., including locally at Kentuck Art Night in Northport.

And she’s kept up with many of her subjects.

“I stayed in touch with a lot of them and they’ve just been so supportive,” Corrao said, adding that most of the girls went on to become professionals — her cover girl even joined Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo, a dance company in Monaco.

“My stepmom had a saying: ‘You never know when you say hello …’ and it’s so true. You just have to kind of keep yourself open to the universe and things happen.”

Corrao is glad she can leave a tangible legacy. “I think we’re all put here on earth to leave some sort of legacy for the future generations, and we have to just sort of figure out what it is, what kind of mark we want to leave.”