ARIES (March 21-April 19): People who put their faith in you won't be disappointed. You are filled with enthusiasm for anything that is suggested. You can be energized whether you are having fun or working on a home-based project.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be grateful for every blessing. This may be a good time to express your gratitude to the people who have made your life easier. You may go overboard with gifts or smother someone with well-intentioned compliments.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take a "think break." When you are immersed in intense mental gymnastics, you welcome a change of pace. Count on a partner to have something unusual or exciting lined up that will revive your spirits.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make a commitment. You will feel content once you have fully accepted the terms of a deal or made a promise without reservations. Your partner may demonstrate excellent judgment and make wise decisions.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Enhance your prospects by being a good listener. If someone gives you a tip that can improve your income situation, don't ignore it. You might meet someone who can point out a financially sound opportunity.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You may be in for a streak of good luck. Initiate your most precious plans now. You will have good instincts, or at least some particularly good advice, which will help you steer around potential pitfalls.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Pay attention to well-meant advice and thorny problems should be quickly nipped in the bud. Trust that your money is in safe hands and that your affection is reciprocated. A loved one could entice you into some fun-filled activities.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Life should be showing you its bright side. You may have plenty of opportunities to pick and choose activities or some type of project as this weekend unfolds. Go forward with an agreement or a long-awaited major purchase.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make wise choices and enjoy opportunities that could improve your financial security. Put key agreements on the table or initiate a project while mutual understanding and respect are in place.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Dig deep and take a look at your family tree. You might discover some interesting connections on the outer branches. Anything you begin today will run smoothly overall and turn out to be a distinct success.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Remain alert to the wants and needs of your special someone. The two of you may be mentally attuned and enjoy the same philosophy. Trust that loved ones will support your efforts to try something new.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): If you need help, call an expert. Don't be afraid to enlist the support of knowledgeable people. Loved ones or friendly contacts can help you reach your goals. Your partner may share a valuable opportunity with you.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You may feel the need to defend your territory and to exert greater effort to get ahead as the next three to four weeks unfurl. Remain polite even when you are in a rush to get things done, and place restraints on rash decisions. In April, you could be motivated to fulfill your dreams of financial independence and business success, but you could be distracted by friends and a lineup of social events. June is an excellent time to focus your efforts on making new contacts and business acquaintances. Consider joining a club, advertising or focusing on social networking. In August, your shrewd maneuvering can make you some extra cash, but in September you should put material ambitions on the back burner. Plan a vacation, a cruise or a trip in October, when your soul will be eager for inspiring sights and romantic vistas, or you can enjoy some free time to pursue your creative outlets.