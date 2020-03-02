ARIES (Mar. 21-Apr. 19): There's no need to run yourself ragged. Take advantage of unexpected free time by taking a much-needed break or setting your affairs in order. Avoid taking on extra work or risk wearing yourself out.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20): Lead by example. You'll find others can be more responsive if you show them what you mean instead of just telling them. Being pleasant and courteous will have a ripple effect with those around you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): It's time for you to control the narrative. Know all the details of a subject and you will have a better chance for success. Avoid controversial subjects that trigger bad feelings or arguments.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Luck has nothing to do with financial security. The key to getting a positive outcome for yourself is doing your homework and listening to sound advice. Be careful with those who promise easy profits.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't be closed-minded. Take a moment to listen to people with unusual ideas and you may be surprised at how well they work. Just because your old ways are familiar doesn't mean they're the best.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't let a short-term trend discourage you. Stay true to your convictions even if you are in the minority, but always be open to new and better ideas. Let your instincts guide your decisions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22.): Go out and enjoy nature. It may be a tonic to your psyche to be in the fresh air today, if only for a short while. Don't allow those without authority to try to foist their personal rules upon you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Reality may not be as bad as you feared. Don't allow doubts to stall your progress, as even the worst-case scenario may be nothing to be concerned about. Exchange ideas with a loved one.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make the best of your situation. Time will only seem to go slower if you approach a chore as an unpleasant task. Stay focused on doing the job at hand and avoiding distractions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take charge of the situation. Whether at work or at play, when others hesitate, you might have definite ideas of what should be done. You high energy level makes any task you tackle a breeze.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): When you talk, people will listen. You can be the center of attention today, which makes this an ideal time for sales pitches or persuasive arguments. Relationships may climb to new level.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20): Take your time. There's no need to hurry into important life decisions, so weigh all your options carefully before making commitments. Take some time to review successful strategies.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Set the groundwork for a better future by taking the important initial steps to begin a project as the next two to three weeks unfold. You are more far-seeing and wiser than usual, so you can make informed decisions and insightful choices. Anyone who has your best interests at heart will grow closer. Group politics and social events can be a distraction in April, when you should be concentrating on getting all your financial business organized. You may be more competitive and energetic in May and June, making that an excellent time to begin a new sport or exercise program. Plan to take off on a dream vacation in October, when you should be happiest if you have a chance to escape the ordinary world. Your creative energies are at a peak, so this is a good time to sketch out an imaginative project or focus on inspirational ideals.