ARIES (March 21-April 19): Lead the way by your actions. Tackle your tasks with relentless determination. A warm reception for your productivity while on the job might make up for a possibly reserved reception from loved ones.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your efforts to cheer up someone may not go as planned. Put social activities on the back burner and focus on following rules and policies. It is best to carefully study any necessary guidelines.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Avoid mix-ups by being clear and precise when you have something to say. It's possible that others will misinterpret your friendly overtures. Understanding your group's dynamics may require a fresh outlook.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): It is fine to be alone, but not when you feel lonely. It may be necessary to be more formal when dealing with some older people. A loved one could be too busy to give you the attention you desire.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): What is good for you may also work for your mate. You and a partner may discuss methods to achieve your goals within a framework that prompts you both to do the best for everyone concerned.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It may be time for a fresh outlook. Relationships might need some tender loving care to maintain the harmony of romantic feelings. Your key assets may need some attention if they are to keep their value.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Some people might not care for your whimsical and cheerful manner. Overwhelmed people may not welcome what they consider interruptions or frivolous chatter. They may not be receptive to an invitation to collaborate at this time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): It may be difficult to have a heart-to-heart conversation. This may be due to a lack of privacy or business matters that take up too much time. Perhaps wait for a better opportunity for discussions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your dreams of striking it rich probably need more planning and not just an investment in a lottery ticket. Wait a few days before you put your plans into motion or take definitive action.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Some obstacles that are rooted in the past may prevent you from enjoying carefree times or conversations. Avoid putting some things into motion while this is on your mind.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Making changes in your home situation might be advisable, but even your best efforts may meet with resistance. It might be best to put off important discussions or group presentations for another day or two.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your imaginative outlook could unlock the door to an opportunity or a more achievable goal. Today's Full Moon might make you realize how many people appreciate your lofty aspirations.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You may be filled with romanticism and drawn to people and things that mirror your ideals throughout the next five to six weeks. You may be exposed to new groups of people or make a new set of friends who expose you to a fresh set of ideas and concepts. You may connect with a new group that exposes you to a fresh set of ideas and concepts. Because you are elated and filled with a sense of wonder, you may not be as selective about your companions as perhaps you should. You excel at activities that engage your imagination. You can upgrade your physical health because you are more sensitive to issues that affect your body chemistry. This cosmic influence is a factor through September, but the best time to make lasting decisions and put crucial plans into motion is late May and early June. That is when life-changing opportunities may arrive and when you can make the wisest choices. Set plans into motion that will lead to success and a contented plateau in your life.