ARIES (March 21-April 19): People may admire you for your steadfastness and an appearance of calm under fire. You may have difficulty maintaining your reputation if you offer a far-fetched excuse rather than following through on an important pledge.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Give to those you care about even if you don't receive immediate thanks. Just be sure the energies stay in balance over time. Even if your feet are firmly planted on the ground, you can still be inspired or take off on flights of fancy.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your capability under competitive conditions may be challenged. Your communication skills can put others at ease even if you're at opposite ends of the spectrum on some of the issues.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Not everyone and everything is as it seems. You may be willing to indulge in a bit of fanciful thinking, but you aren't likely to be deceived by anything of great importance. Still, do your homework if the stakes are high.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You might be all things to all people, at least for a few minutes. You can demonstrate professionalism and expertise while being caring and compassionate. You may take flights of fancy but are always anchored by friendly ties.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You may be the producer of a nuanced narrative. You might have a picture in your mind of what a successful relationship looks like and are willing to share it with loved ones so that it can become true. Make romantic fantasies a reality.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You may have a positive view of the world and believe that most people can be trusted. However, pay careful attention if a new admirer, acquaintance or contact makes you doubt their sincerity and authenticity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You can envision endless possibilities. Some of them are as insubstantial as smoke, but others may be worth thinking about. Follow up by learning all you can about a new subject or investigate an emerging opportunity.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Friends might mean well but might not have all the facts. To avoid a misunderstanding or a costly mistake, don't take anyone's advice blindly without checking it for flaws. Take your time making crucial decisions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Love and duty could be intertwined with a touch of glamor. Doing the correct thing and using good manners needn't be dull or boring. You can add some imaginative flair and freshness to the most ordinary compliment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Hard work is easier to complete when you have company. Like Tom Sawyer, who painted a fence for Aunt Polly, you may be able to show off how much fun your job is and get other people to participate.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Follow your blueprint for a harmonious relationship and it should stand the test of time. You might be a bit confused about how to best spend your cash, but you are intuitively accurate about how to treat your romantic partner.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You might have your professional situation well in hand as the next three to four weeks unfold. This is a good time to make decisions about finances or your career since you are wiser than usual about the elements that lead to material success. June and July are great times to focus on physical fitness. In July, however, you may not be realistic about a relationship or could daydream away your time, so don't add to your debt load or make promises and commitments. Your popularity soars in the late fall, and if you are looking for a postcard-perfect partner or a lasting commitment, November could be the start of an important time. Your charisma is enhanced in December and January also, so if you are looking for a better job, this is a good time to interview for new positions since people will probably look at you through rose-colored glasses. Make major changes while your stars at their best for popularity and lasting relationships.