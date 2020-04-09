The Coronavirus has put a strain on fresh food offerings. Here are some of the best selections from the frozen food aisle.

College was the first time I ever had a microwavable meal. For four solid years I subsisted on a diet of frozen fish sticks, ramen, burritos and pizza rolls. It was a right of passage that I was happy to leave behind once graduation rolled around and my “real” adult life began.

Over time I completely forgot that I had once joyfully waited for the pepperoni hot pockets I used to secretly heat up in my forbidden dorm microwave. I got snobby. It didn’t help that almost a decade after undergrad I enrolled in culinary school where I learned about legends like Georges Auguste Escoffier and Marie Antoine Carême both of whom laid the foundation for classic French culinary technique.

I mastered the art of making the perfect omelet complete with delicate egg curds, ticked off the necessary ingredients of all five mother sauces and, to my great pride, never once broke my hollandaise sauce.

I was obsessed with fine dining and experimental technical cooking. My kitchen became a shrine for my handmade pastas, farmer’s market finds, bricks of European butter and expensive cuts of meat.

And then the coronavirus hit.

Overnight, my regular grocery store jaunts turned into near obstacle courses as I tried to score fresh produce, grains and fresh meat or seafood for use in my regular culinary adventures.

That first shopping experience after news of the impending quarantine was rough. The shelves were mostly bare.

I was anxious as I searched for frozen veggies when I saw a box of Benihana's Hibachi Chicken. As a kid, I loved Benihana's and seeing the meal kit there brought a sense of normalcy to a very surreal situation.

I plucked that box out of the freezer and headed for the checkout line. Once I got home, put away the few items I was able to purchase and washed my hands, I popped my meal into the microwave and waited to be disappointed. Except, I wasn’t. My hibachi tasted almost as if it had come fresh off the griddle.

It got me thinking, what other grocery store goodness have I missed out on?

To answer that question I grabbed my trusty box of gloves, a few Clorox wipes and headed back to the grocery store where I allowed myself to buy any and everything that struck my fancy.

What I uncovered was a whole new world of coronavirus discoveries that are tasty, affordable, easy to find and best of all, quickly heated in either a microwave, stove top or oven.

Trader Joe’s

Chicken Tikka Masala

The first time I ever tasted this I was in my early 20s back when I thought Two Buck Chuck was the best wine in the world. While my taste in wine has evolved, my love for this affordable meal still stands strong. Tender chicken breast chunks are generously coated in warm cumin-spiced marsala sauce and served next to fluffy basmati rice. At $3.69, it’s one delicious meal.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Trader Joe's (@traderjoes) on Feb 26, 2020 at 5:20pm PST

Madarin Orange Chicken

Of all of Trader Joe’s beloved products, the orange chicken might be the most popular. Customers consistently rank it as one of their favorite meals to buy and after one bite, it’s easy to see why. The battered meat chunks taste every bit as good as anything you’d order from takeout but without the need to actually leave your house.

Organic Brown Rice

OK, so fine, paying almost $3 for three smallish bags of brown rice could seem like too much of a splurge, but if you’re looking for convenience, this might be for you. Anyone who has ever tried to cook brown rice knows that it can take upwards of 30 minutes or more to get it from the pot to your plate. These bags of rice can be prepared in mere minutes and provide a nutritious base to serve as a side. You can also spruce this up by adding a hearty protein like steak or chicken along with some sauteed veggies to make into an entire meal.

Burrata, prosciutto, and arugula flatbread (runner up) Mushroom Pizza

It’s not delivery, or DiGiorno, thank God. This frozen pizza has earned a permanent spot in my freezer, pandemic or not. The vegetables taste so fresh. The red peppers are plump, the arugula plentiful and the prosciutto paper thin.

Related: The best store bought apple pie

Whole Foods

Mike's Mighty Good - Fried Garlic Chicken Ramen Soup

Uh, where was this stuff when I was in college? Far from the sodium heavy cup of noodles I slurped down weekly, this ramen is actually delicious. I had zero expectations when I spotted it on the shelves and even less after actually getting it home and boiling noodles on the stove top. Surprisingly, this broth had depth. Real ramen house depth. I doctored mine up with some wilted green onions I found in the back of my vegetable bin and a drizzle of Chili Onion Crunch from Trader Joe’s that is literally life changing. I’ve since ordered a 12-pack of ramen from Amazon and I have zero regrets.

Whole Foods Market Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina

Any company that promises me decent Italian food in under 10 minutes has my attention. When I rolled my cart down the frozen entree aisle, the pickings were slim. In fact, what made me select this package of goodness was that there was only one other bag of it left on the shelves which, in my mind, suggests that other people like it as well. I don’t regret this purchase one bit. The gnocchi is pillowy soft and the spicy marinara sauce is bursting with vine-ripened tomato flavor and freshly plucked herbs. For $4 you have a restaurant quality meal at your disposal.

Cascadian Farm Riced Cauliflower Blend

Since I don’t want to emerge from quarantine with high blood pressure, I figured it was a smart idea to snap up a few healthy meals. The ingredients here are simple: organic cauliflower, sweet potatoes, organic onion and kale. I chose to sauté mine in a medium-sized skillet with a drizzle of oil and seasoned it with salt and pepper. What emerged was a filling lunch that I actually felt good about eating. If you want to make this dish a little heartier, you could serve it with a side of grilled chicken or even some fatty salmon.

Publix/Kroger

Margaret Holmes Collard Greens, Seasoned

Not very many people down South purchase canned collard greens. It’s just one of those dishes that you take pride in making yourself. Sadly, there were no fresh collards in my market the day I was craving them. The coronavirus calls for desperate measures and so I held my head high and headed for the canned food aisle where I opted to try out Margaret Holmes Seasoned Collard Greens. When I dumped the braised greens in a pan to heat, I was immediately hit with a familiar vinegary smell. While these greens don’t taste homemade by any stretch, they were still incredibly tasty. They more than suffice in a pinch and you can doctor them up by adding in some smoked turkey or ham hocks for even more flavor.

Stouffer’s Lasagna

There is a reason that Stouffer’s has been peddling frozen dinners for the past 66 years. Their extensive brand includes favorites such as Chicken Pot Pie, Salisbury Steak, and of course the Lasagna with Meat & Sauce. I accidently purchased the family size of this Italian classic and five days later I’m still working my way through it. Thankfully, it’s pretty tasty. While it takes almost an hour to heat up in the oven, once it’s ready you’ll be rewarded with a delicious meat-filled sauce layered in between sheets of pasta topped with creamy mozzarella.

Eating Well

There is no denying the myriad of ways that COVID-19 has upended any sense of normalcy right now but if anything good comes out of this disaster, I hope it is to encourage you to try out things you normally wouldn’t.

Whether you’re a reformed anti-frozen food snob, or have been in the know for a while, the current situation we all find ourselves in makes for a great opportunity to rediscover old food favorites or develop new ones.

However you’re choosing to feed yourself during quarantine I hope it brings you some level of joy.

What are some of your favorite quickly heated meals?