NTHS inducts GSCC students

The National Technical Honor Society at Gadsden State Community College has added 40 new members. The organization is a leader in providing recognition for excellence in career and technical education, creating significant occupational opportunities for America’s top workforce education students, access to an employment database maintained by the organization and letters of recommendation to gain employment, scholarships and college admission.

NTHS membership is open to students in all technical programs offered at Gadsden State. Students must have a GPA of 3.0 or higher for a technical program major, the recommendation of a faculty member and be active in their community to qualify for membership.

Students inducted for 2019-2020 are:

Albertville: Antonio Lara

Alexandria: Ronald Butterworth, Dylan McCartney

Altoona: Brady Simmons

Anniston: Cary Brand, Kiley Hodge, Erica Judkins, Jessica Rollins, Mikkalina Spann

Ashville: Douglas Layton,

Attalla: Erick Danini, Jacob Shull, Michael Sunday

Boaz: Charles Bozarth, Joseph McDaniel

Centre: Hannah Dale, Sarrah Hunter

Collinsville: Angel Reyes Leon

Gadsden: Dillon Boatwright, Meagan Gregory, Aaliyah Laster, Kimberly Taliaferro

Gallant: Lloyd Pratt

Geraldine: Jana Rowell

Glencoe: Amanda Connell, Cameron Nessler

Heflin: Margarita Meza-Duran

Hokes Bluff: Randal Boatwright, James Reid

Jacksonville: Melanie Harris, Dalton Payne

Oxford: Michael Boyd, Anna Smith

Piedmont: Quineisha Higgins

Rainsville: Paul Griffin

Roanoke: Adrian Wofford

Ranburne: Lincoln Forsyth

Southside: Christopher Bellamy

Talladega: Vikki Nobles

Wellington: Angel Lomax

Rome, Georgia: Cinthia Rodriguez

Guntersville’s Smale honored

Ariel Smale of Guntersville was honored as Student Teacher of the Year during a virtual Awards Day at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant Iowa.

Smale is an exercise science major.

Gadsden’s Gibbs receives scholarship

Cheyenne Gibbs of Gadsden has been offered the Provost Out-of-State Scholarship at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Out-of-state students meeting the criteria of a 3.0 GPA and a 21 ACT or 1060 SAT qualify for a Provost Out-of-State Scholarship.

Gray selected for Phi Kappa Phi

Cody Gray of Southside recently initiated as into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at UAH.

Gray is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Adams receives honors at UA

Anna Clay Adams of Albertville was inducted into the Mortar Board and Blue Key honor societies during the University of Alabama’s virtual Tapping on the Mound ceremony April 10.

Mortar Board is the premier national honor society recognizing college seniors for superior achievement in scholarship, leadership and service. The University of Alabama’s Hypatia Chapter is one of the oldest chapters in the nation.

Blue Key is a premier honor society that recognizes college students for balanced and all-around excellence in scholarship, leadership and service.