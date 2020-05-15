Lucy Buffett, CEO and owner of LuLu’s, announced they have just re-opened their Destin restaurant.

"We have worked diligently to create new guidelines with the utmost concern for the safety and well-being of our treasured customers and my extra-ordinary staff," Buffett said. "As we get back to business, we have made a few changes at the restaurant. Our team has implemented numerous additional procedures to maintain exceptional standards in sanitization to meet the needs of the current events. Safe family fun is what we do best, and now more than ever. Our job is to make you forget about life for a while."

Open Air Dining — In addition to the fresh air and Gulf breezes that are constantly circulating throughout LuLu’s, the dining tables and chairs are rearranged to accommodate the governor’s 6-feet distance requirement. They will also have limited seating at the bar areas.

Cleanest on the Coast — Restrooms will be sanitized every 10 minutes, with all high touch services being wiped with sanitizing solution. Sanitizing teams will address high touch areas continuously throughout the property during hours of operation, as well as each table and all chairs will be sanitized after guests’ departure.

One-time use items — For the time being, LuLu’s will be using disposable paper menus. Their special Allergy Menus will be sanitized after each use. Table service buckets that contain silverware, paper towels, and sauces will no longer be placed at each table, guests will receive cutlery and napkins when they are seated. All condiments and sauces are available upon request.

Online Ordering, Curbside Pickup and Delivery — Another new development is they are now offering ‘To Go’ food that can be ordered and paid for directly from the website at https://lulubuffett.com/destin/. The full menu is available in an easy-to-order online format where one can order and pay online for curbside pick-up or delivery.

Room to Roam — LuLu’s sandy bay side beach is open. Kids can feel free to play, while adults sip their cocktails and enjoy the fresh air while waiting to be seated, but they ask that guests maintain the appropriate physical distancing guidelines.

Lulu’s is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. LuLu’s is in Destin at the foot of the Mid-Bay Bridge next to Legendary Marina. For more information, visit lulubuffett.com/destin/, or call 850-710-LULU (5858).