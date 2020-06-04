People always ask Sula Skiles how she got through all of the trauma and pain in her life story. In her new book, she pours almost everything that she’s learned from the Lord, over 20 years, about freedom and finding life purpose. It’s loaded with scriptures and there is self-work at the end of each chapter so that you can talk to the Lord and apply what you’ve learned. If you went to Skiles asking for ministry counseling or prayer, more than likely, the truths from this book would organically flow out of her to you.

In "Fighting for Your Purpose," Skiles unapologetically shares the traumatic and drama filled details of her life. As if speaking to a close friend, she holds nothing back in hopes that through her mistakes, pain and ultimately her miraculous life transformation, you would be drawn to the God who makes all things new.

In her book, you will:

• Journey through invaluable truths

• Discover a closer relationship with God

• Find freedom from your past

• Learn what your God Purpose is and how to fight for it

“Fighting for your Purpose” features a self-work section at the conclusion of each chapter for personal reflection and application.

Skiles' passion for helping others comes from a painful traumatic life story. She had a childhood of sexual abuse, was institutionalized with a diagnosis of bipolar disorder, has been raped, had issues with drugs and alcohol, had three abortions, struggled with bulimia, post-traumatic stress disorder, attempted suicide, anxiety and panic attacks, dysfunctional abusive relationships, sex trafficking, dealt with years of depression and that’s just the nutshell version.

Skiles has found freedom and healing from the traumas of her life and has been radically transformed through becoming a fiery believer and a follower of Jesus Christ. As a survivor of sex trafficking, she works to spread awareness, teach prevention and help victims and survivors of trafficking. She uses her story to help others find the same freedom she has found. It is her joy to advance the Kingdom of God with the love and power of the Gospel. She ministers in faith to see Jesus miraculously heal many. She loves the presence and glory of the Lord.

Skiles is a pastor, author and sex trafficking abolitionist. She is married to Pastor John Mark Skiles. Together they are Church Planters and started Impact Life Church in Destin in March of 2014.

Her books are available at amazon.com.