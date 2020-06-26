Mrs. Samantha Chaisson, of Montegut and Mr. Kenneth Scott Sr., of Montegut, announce the engagement of their daughter, Amanda Scott, stepdaughter of Mr. Johnny Bruce and Mrs. Sonia Scott, both of Montegut, granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Chaisson and the late Albert Scott Sr., to Justin LaCoste Sr., son of Mrs. Joyce Adams LaCoste, of Schriever and the late Junius “Noonie” LaCoste, grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. George Adams and the late Mr. and Mrs. Adam “Addie” LaCoste.



The couple became engaged in Chauvin.

The couple will exchange vows July 25, 2002, in Chauvin.

The bride-elect is a graduate of Pearl River Community College with honors in Adult Education.

She takes great pride and joy as a homemaker for her family.

The prospective groom is employed by Sunland Construction as a Foreman.