Madison Nicole Newell has completed her degree from Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama, but she won’t be receiving her diploma until Oct. 10 due to re-scheduling due to the coronavirus.

A 2015 graduate of Franklin County High School, Newell will receive her sheepskin for a bachelor of arts, with a major in psychology.

Newell finished strong, earning dean’s list with honors in her last semester, after tallying a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

Her parents are Kevin Newell, of Eastpoint, and Jennifer McKuhen, of Apalachicola. Grandparents are Jimmy and Heidi Newell, and Nancy Horton, all of Apalachicola, and the late Larry McKuhen.

During her years at Huntingdon, Newell took part in Psychology Club and the Student Alumni Association.

Affiliated with the United Methodist Church, Huntingdon was founded in 1854 in Tuskegee, Alabama, and moved to Montgomery, Alabama, in 1909. It is located on a 70-acre campus in a residential neighborhood of the state capital; just three hours from the Gulf Coast.

With the motto "Enter to grow in wisdom; go forth to apply wisdom in service," the liberal arts college serves about 1,100 students and is consistently listed among U.S. News and World Report’s "America’s Best Colleges." In 2019 it appeared among the top 10 regional colleges in the South.