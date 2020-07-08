Wednesday

Jul 8, 2020 at 9:30 AM


Homemade Vanilla Dressing for Fruit Salad


Gently toss any combination of fruit with this delicious dressing.


2 cups 1% milk


¼ cup sugar


2 tablespoons cornstarch


½ teaspoon lemon zest, optional


2 teaspoons vanilla


In a medium skillet, whisk together milk, sugar and corn starch. Cook over medium heat, whisking frequently, until thickened, about 8-10 minutes (it won’t be thick like pudding, it is a dressing — but it will thicken considerably).


Stir in lemon zest (if using) and vanilla. Remove from heat and let cool to room temperature before tossing into fruit.


www.thereciperebel.com/creamy-fruit-salad-recipe-with-homemade-vanilla-dressing