New Life Church, currently located at 178 N. Geronimo St. in Miramar Beach, is breaking ground on their new 32,000 square foot church in the heart of Santa Rosa Beach.

On July 28 at 6 p.m., the New Life Church family will gather at their soon to be new home, 238 Moll Dr. in Santa Rosa Beach. This ministry is steadily emerging in the Emerald Coast at a very fast and healthy pace. Pastors Shawn and Holly Baker relocated to Santa Rosa Beach three years ago from Israel where they had planted a congregation in the last city of Israel which did not have a Christian congregation. The Herzliya congregation today is a vibrant growing community in the Northern Tel Aviv District. From the Mediterranean to the Emerald Coast, ministry continues for the Baker’s and their newly formed New Life Church family.

In short, in less than three years the ministry, which was started in the Baker’s home in Santa Rosa Beach, grew to two renovated warehouses on N. Geronimo Street in less than one year. Eleven months into the new spaces the church made a cash offer on six acres of real estate on the south side of Hwy. 98.

The new worship facility will be state of the art. The exterior will be comprised of stucco and Jerusalem stone, blending the ancient and modern worlds into an amazing atmosphere of elegance. Bishop Baker explained the entire facility will be built with strategic Biblical inspiration throughout the entire complex. The outdoor fountain and baptismal will be fed with water issuing from a rock and the entry way into the facility itself will set the tone of the sacredness of the structure. Parishioners will pass through five pillars (symbolic of the ancient tabernacle) and upon entering the foyer worshippers will be met with a chandelier in the shape of the burning bush from the book of Exodus. As worshippers make their journey toward the sanctuary, the interior wall of the foyer leading to the worship auditorium will mimic the Western Wall being comprised of smooth tile. The sanctuary and children areas will be modern and state of the art.

"We are excited to share this wonderful space with our community," Bishop Baker said. "Moreover, we look forward to strengthening our ministerial relationship and partnerships with fellow believers in the Emerald Coast." The church promises to offer a Community wide Open House with guided tours upon completion. Currently, New Life Church offers three worship services: Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. and Tuesday evening at 7 p.m.