LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY — Mya Welch of Panama City Beach was named to the Spring 2020 University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Dean's List. She was majoring in Psychology.

PENSACOLA, FL - Noah Strickland of Apalachicola was named to the Dean's List of Pensacola Christian College for academic achievement during the 2020 spring semester.

KENNESAW, GEOGIA — Sydni Rhodes of Santa Rosa Beach graduated with a BBA in Management from Kennesaw State University.

NWFSC GRADUATES

NICEVILLE — Northwest Florida State College recognized its spring semester 2020 graduates, including those graduating with honors. Local students included:

Summa Cum Laude for Associate in Arts: Miramar Beach: Chance Freytag. Rosemary Beach: Jada Sumpter. Santa Rosa Beach: Brooks Babics, Bridger Barrett, Sabrina Bohren, Molly Hubbard, Jaden Joodi, Clay Lawrence, Lily Oliver, Findlay Townsend and Audrey Webb.

Magna Cum Laude for Associate in Arts: Miramar Beach: Julia Beadle. Red Bay: Riley Herrington. Santa Rosa Beach: Jason Beer, Lindsay Chessor, Sophia Ekstrom, Jacob Fazio, Ariana Hasan, Daniel McMahan, Charlotte Noble, Ruth Pearce, Peyton Powell, Tudorita Rudzki and Charles Shipp. Watersound: Lauren Bakun

Magna Cum Laude for Bachelor of Science: Santa Rosa Beach: Charlotte Noble.

Cum Laude for Associate in Arts: Miramar Beach: Cameron Beck, Isabella Ann Carvalho, Mackenzie Marsteller, Carly Nagle and Brandon Williams. Ponce de Leon: Kyndall Tate. Santa Rosa Beach: Mackenzie Burgoyne, Jenson Daniel, Lauren Keiser, Lee Lischka, Jonathan Moriarty, Rebekah Revell, Ian Rogers and Kirby Williams.

Cum Laude for Associate in Science: Santa Rosa Beach: Sun Conway and Benjamin Hunter. Cum Laude for Bachelor of Science: Santa Rosa Beach: Mikayla Eddington and Truman Rink.

Highest Honors: Santa Rosa Beach: Thadeus Dempsey, Cameron Graves and Joshua Mose. High Honors: Chipley: Jamison Spencer. Santa Rosa Beach: Matthew Gray. Honors: Miramar Beach: David Nguyen.

Degree or Certificate: Associate in Arts: Miramar Beach: Adam Barton, Victoria Denbow, Jonathon Elkins, Bailee Moneymaker and Lauren Snodgrass. Rosemary Beach: Addison Geoghagan. Santa Rosa Beach: Kaitlyn Arnette, Calum Aronson, Destiny Bright, Merileigh Camaret, Connor Ellis, Dylan Garner, Grace Garringer, Michael Helton, Jacqueline Kellison, Zane King-Williamson, Ashleigh Kirkland, Gavin Morris, Michael Nemecek, Hannah Norton, Imygyn Opferbeck, Brianne Resor, Skyler Richard and Savannah Wisen

Degree or Certificate: Associate in Science: Chipley: Loretta Latham. Ponce de Leon: Kimberly Chambers. Santa Rosa Beach: Matthew Gray.

Degree or Certificate: Bachelor of Science: Chipley: Kasey King. Panama City Beach: Morgan Mullis.