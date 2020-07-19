A local seventh-grader got an early taste of the college experience after taking the ACT test and enrolling in an online university course.

At 12 years old, Collin M. Clement of Chackbay took the college entrance exam in December and was accepted into Mary Baldwin University’s online program in Virginia.

The Sixth Ward Middle School student is now taking a college-credited psychology course online.

"He’s on discussion boards with older students and is pretty pumped about it," Collin’s mother, Paula Clement, said. "We’re really proud of him. It’s just exciting to see him pumped about college at this young age."

As soon as Collin is able to take college courses in Louisiana, he will apply to Nicholls State University or Louisiana State University, Clement said. The youngster plans to take two college courses each year until he graduates from high school.

He hopes to take a sociology class during next spring, Clement said.

Collin said he has developed a regimen that balances both study and downtime. He said gaming and playing basketball and soccer help alleviate stress.

"Every week you do an essay and take multiple tests," the future eighth-grader said. "It’s not that bad. I just study a lot. I feel like doing multiple classes right now would be stressful."

When he isn’t hitting the books, Collin is involved with numerous extracurricular activities, including robotics, 4-H and playing the drums for the Sixth Ward Middle School band.

His mom said Collin is surrounded by influential role models. Both of his older brothers, Matthew and Jacob Carpenter, have already graduated from college. The former is a pilot in the U.S. Air Force and the latter is a safety analyst for LSU.

Collin’s father, Shannon Clement, serves as the human resources director for the Assumption Parish School Board and Paula Clement is the assistant principal at W.S. Lafargue Elementary School in Thibodaux.

His younger sister, Andi Clement, is an accomplished swimmer who has won multiple awards.

"He’s got really good role models behind him," Paula Clement said.

Collin’s best advice for those preparing to take the ACT is to take it more than once to get a feel for the exam.

"At first it’s a bit stressful, but if you take it over and over as you go it gets easier because you realize what to do and how to do it," he said. "Be confident and make sure you study and look ahead. I also suggest getting a tutor and work on your time management. Timing is very important."

Collin said he hopes to one day become a neurosurgeon.

"I like helping people, and I’m not super squeamish," he said.

